Seahawks: 4 players who deserve a 2022 Pro Bowl vote

The NFL opened fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl yesterday. While the game itself is nonsense for casuals, it is important that the right players get recognized for their performance. Like it or not, the number of Pro Bowl nominations a player gets are a factor in whether or not they eventually get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when their career is over.

While the Seattle Seahawks may not be doing well in the standings right now, they still have several players on their roster who are worthy of a Pro Bowl vote. Here are four of them.

WR D.K. Metcalf

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Say what you want about the penalties and the distractions. D.K. Metcalf has been Seattle’s most productive player this year. He currently ranks No. 3 in the NFL (tied with Tyreek Hill) with eight touchdown catches and is the team’s highest-graded player on offense by Pro Football Focus. Metcalf made the Pro Bowl last year for the first time.

WR Tyler Lockett

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No wide receiver in recent memory is more underrated than Tyler Lockett, who is as consistent as they come. He only has three touchdown catches to date. However, he is on pace for his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Lockett has only been to the Pro Bowl once before in his career, which is pretty much a crime.

MLB Bobby Wagner

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

It’s difficult to overstate how important Bobby Wagner is for the Seahawks’ defense. Heading into Week 11, he has 102 tackles – that’s the second-most in the league so far this season and the 10th year in a row he’s broken the century mark. Wagner also has the team’s highest coverage grade from PFF. This would be his eighth Pro Bowl appearance.

P Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Story continues

The player who’s perhaps most deserving of your vote this year is Michael Dickson. He has a rare flair for a punter and has consistently forced Seattle’s opponents into poor starting field position. Dickson leads the NFL with 24 kicks that have pinned teams inside their own 20-yard line. He was previously a Pro Bowler in 2018.

[listicle id=78177]

1

1

1

1