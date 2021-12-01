Seahawks: 4 offensive positions to prioritize in the 2022 NFL draft

With the Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs at 1%, it’s time to start thinking about next year. There are some existential questions for the franchise to address this offseason. Should they keep Russell Wilson or try to trade him while they can still get a first-rounder? Do Pete Carroll and John Schneider deserve another year at the helm after this 2021 disaster? Let’s punt on those cataclysmic scenarios for now.

What we do know about this team is that it has several glaring holes on the roster that need to be addressed. Let’s begin with the offense, which is completely broken.

Left tackle

Whether or not you believe that Russell Wilson will rebound from his current funk or if he’s truly become a liability, this team needs to do a better job of protecting its quarterback. Some will point to their respectable pass block win rate (61%). However, this group fails the eye test, as well as other advanced metrics. A recent analysis by the Athletic had the Seahawks ranked 31st in pass protection and Pro Football Focus currently has them ranked No. 26 in pass blocking. In any case, Wilson and Geno Smith faced a lot of pressure this season and upgrading the pass-block needs to be priority No. 1.

The leader of this group is veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who has had a magnificent NFL career. However, Brown is now 36 years old and his game is starting to show signs of decline. In any case, Brown can’t be considered a long-term option at his position and he’ll become a free agent next year, so the Seahawks need to start looking for his successor.

Good news: this draft class is supposedly strong along the offensive line, and even without a first-round pick Seattle should be able to nab a quality prospect. One recent mock had them taking Washington State stud Abraham Lucas in the third. Other notable 2022 prospects include Mississippi State’s Charles Cross and Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.

Center

Some would argue that center is even more important in the modern game than left tackle. Sadly, Seattle hasn’t had a reliable starter at this spot since they foolishly traded away Max Unger in the ill-fated Jimmy Graham deal.

This year, Kyle Fuller got an extended run as the starter and bombed, posting an atrocious 29.8 pass-blocking grade by PFF. Fuller has been replaced by Ethan Pocic, who’s been only a mild step up in this area- his grade is currently 37.4. The only other sort-of center on the roster is Dakoda Shepley, who has yet to play a single offensive snap in the NFL. Add it all up, and you’ve got another significant hole up front at a critical spot.

Seattle’s front office has taken a lot of flack for passing on Creed Humphrey in last year’s draft. Now they really need to sink significant draft capital into this position. Another mock has the Seahawks picking Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz in the fourth round.

Left guard

Truth is, most of Seattle’s pass pro problems have come from the left side of the offensive line. Gabe Jackson has been solid as expected at right guard and right tackle Brandon Shell is certainly worth keeping around. If the Seahawks do nothing else with this draft class, they need to re-blance this front line by upgrading/boosting everything to the left of Jackson.

Damien Lewis had an exceptional rookie season playing at right guard, especially as a run blocker. However, his pass sets haven’t been as good and since he switched over to the left side he’s been having a hard time overall with the transition. Lewis currently has a 44.8 pass-blocking grade, which is even lower than his first year. It’s worth giving Lewis more time to develop, but Seattle should add more depth here if there’s room.

Running back

Seattle has a strong tradition of power running backs under Pete Carroll, from Marshawn Lynch to Thomas Rawls to present-day Chris Carson. Unfortunately, this backfield has been totally decimated by injuries.

Carson’s 2021 season is over and worse, his issue is a delicate neck problem which could very well end his career prematurely. Meanwhile, Rashaad Penny has been injured as usual and has underperformed when he’s been on the field. Penny will become a free agent after the Seahawks didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. Even if Carson comes back healthy, he has one year left on his contract. So, Seattle will need to restock at this position.

A few of the best pending free agents at this spot are Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson and Marlon Mack. If they decide to pass on the vets, top 2022 prospects include Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, Oregon’s CJ Verdell and Oklahoma’s Eric Gray.

