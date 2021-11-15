Seahawks: 4 notes from Pete Carroll’s post-Week 10 Monday press conference

The Seattle Seahawks are struggling as much as they ever have during Pete Carroll’s time as their head coach. Following Sunday’s shutout loss to the Packers, Seattle is 3-6 this season, the third-worst record in the conference.

Carroll just wrapped up his weekly Monday press conference. Here are a few notes.

LT Duane Brown has hip strain, SS Ryan Neal in protocol

First, Carroll offered a couple of injury updates.

Left tackle Duane Brown had an awful time on the field in Green Bay. First, he struggled to contain the Packers’ pass rush, allowing multiple pressures and a sack on Russell Wilson. Then, he had to leave the game early with a leg injury. Jamarco Jones took his place in the lineup. Carroll says Brown suffered a hip strain.

Also, strong safety Ryan Neal is now in the concussion protocol.

Duane Brown has a "hip strain" and Pete Carroll says they may have dodged a bullet there in terms of severity. Ryan Neal is in the concussion protocol, Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 15, 2021

Neal was not on the field for long, but he did enough to earn the highest grade of the week for Seattle from Pro Football Focus.

Seahawks did not run enough vs. Packers

Russell Wilson threw 40 passes yesterday and only completed half of them. It would have made sense to run the ball more often – especially considering how much Wilson was sailing his passes and the light boxes the Packers defense showed. Seattle only called 11 run plays, with Alex Collins getting the bulk of them. He missed a lane or two but generally had a strong game.

Today, Carroll admitted that his team should have run more.

Pete Carroll says 11 runs by the running backs on Sunday was not enough. Says Seahawks have to run it more. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

Early concerns about Carroll interfering with first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme and forcing him to run the ball too much have turned out to be totally backwards. If anything, they’ve gone too far the other direction this season and Waldron could use some micromanagement if it means getting the run game back on track.

That won’t be easy as long as Chris Carson remains on injured reserve, though. Carson was designated for return to practice last week but has not been activated as of yet. Carroll says there’s no update on his status.

Pete Carroll said he didn't have an update on Chris Carson today. "We'll be revisiting all of that by Wednesday." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 15, 2021

Compliments for rookie CB Tre Brown

Despite the ugly final score, there were plenty of positives to take away – mostly on defense.

Carroll signed out rookie cornerback Tre Brown, saying he played really well with the opportunities he had.

Pete Carroll on rookie CB Tre Brown: "He played really well. In the opportunities he go, he came through." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 15, 2021

Brown spent the first several weeks of the season on IR but has flourished since his impressive debut against the Steelers. With D.J. Reed also performing well on the right side where he belongs, Seattle’s cornerback room looks far better than early in the year.

A conversation with D.K. Metcalf

The best athlete on the roster had a rather forgettable week. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf dropped a couple passes and then got himself ejected from the game for fighting with Packers defenders in the fourth quarter.

Carroll says he had a conversation with Metcalf on the flight home. However, as others have noted, this isn’t the first time.

Pete Carroll says he talked to DK Metcalf on the plane home last night from Green Bay and again today about his continued extra-curriculars after plays. This is the same discussion as in September. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2021

Metcalf has drawn several fines from the NFL already this season for feuding with cornerbacks, both good ones and ones far below his level of competition. He also got into a Twitter beef with Shannon Sharpe, who criticized Metcalf for a late-game fumble several weeks ago.

It’s frustrating to see Metcalf’s ridiculous potential misdirected like this. Julio Jones may be the closest comp for Metcalf’s composition and overall game, but he’s far behind Jones when it comes to the intangibles.

