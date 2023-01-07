Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams.

Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18.

Placed on IR: RB Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.

Signed to active roster: OLB Joshua Onujiogu

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taking Homer’s place on the active roster will be outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu, who’s been signed off the practice squad. Onujiogu has played one game this year in Week 9 against the Cardinals. He played a total of 17 snaps between defense and special teams and made three tackles.

Elevated from practice squad: LB Alexander Johnson

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Seattle has also made their two weekly practice squad elevations. The first is linebacker Alexander Johnson, who’ll be making his Seahawks debut. Johnson went undrafted out of Tennessee and spent the last few seasons with the Broncos. He’s been on the practice squad since October.

Elevated from practice squad: WR Cade Johnson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have also elevated wide receiver Cade Johnson from the practice squad. Another undrafted product out of South Dakota State, Johnson has been active twice this year for wins against the Giants and the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire