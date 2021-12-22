Seahawks get 39-yard field goal to tie Rams 3-3 at halftime

It’s been a defensive battle between division rivals at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday and the Rams and Seahawks are tied 3-3 at halftime.

The Seahawks had just 27 yards before their final drive of the first half, with quarterback Russell Wilson connecting on a couple of big passes to tight end Gerald Everett to get deep into Rams territory.

But when their drive stalled in the red zone and the Seahawks had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Jason Myers to tie the game.

Seattle got that going after the Rams failed to convert on fourth-and-2 in Seattle territory. Quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s pass to receiver Cooper Kupp was broken up.

Earlier in the second quarter, Stafford was intercepted by his old teammate Quandre Diggs when he tried to hit Kupp deep down the left side of the field. Diggs also got an interception off of Stafford in Week Five.

Kicker Matt Gay opened the scoring with a 55-yard field goal to cap Los Angeles’ first drive. The Rams were originally going to punt, but a running into the kicker penalty moved L.A. up five yards to give Gay an opportunity.

The Rams lead time of possession 21:00 to 9:00, but L.A. has only three points to show for it.

Stafford is 14-of-20 passing for 138 yards with a pick. Kupp leads the team with five receptions and 58 yards.

Edge rusher Von Miller recorded his first sack as a Ram during the first half.

On the other side, Wilson is 8-of-13 passing for 75 yards. Everett has four catches on four targets for 60 yards.

The Seahawks will have the ball to start the second half.

