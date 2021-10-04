Seahawks: 3 studs and 2 duds from their 28-21 victory over 49ers

Following two consecutive disastrous losses, the Seattle Seahawks bounced back in a big way with a convincing victory over their hated rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

It didn’t start well, the Seahawks offense had negative yardage for most of the first half and the defense gave up an opening drive touchdown with little resistance. For the majority of the first two quarters, Seattle’s best break was a missed field goal by San Francisco’s punter – filling in for the injured Robbie Gould.

However, Seattle managed to tie the game 7-7 going into the half and took charge quickly thereafter, salvaging their season with a crucial victory over a division opponent.

No. 1 Stud - Alex Collins

For two weeks now, the 12th Man has wondered why hasn’t running back Alex Collins gotten more carries? In limited action versus Tennessee and Minnesota, Collins had explosive bursts but was quickly sidelined.

On Sunday, Collins got his time to shine and made the most of it. He led the team with 44 rushing yards on only 10 carries, including a 14-yard bulldozing run to put the Seahawks out of reach by increasing their lead to 28-13.

It couldn’t have come at a better moment, either. San Francisco scored a massive 76-yard touchdown due to a horrendous blown Seattle coverage to pull them within one score. Collins responded in a major way.

No. 1 Dud - Chris Carson

While Collins made the most of his opportunities against a stout 49ers front, No. 1 running back Chris Carson did not. Carson struggled all afternoon in Santa Clara, only gaining 30 yards on 13 carries with his longest run of the day being eight-yards total.

Perhaps this is a little unfair. Especially considering the 49ers have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and were routinely making life difficult for the Seahawks offensive line. However, Collins was able to find success while Carson was not.

Considering he is such a focal point for the Seahawks offense, Seattle would like to see more production from their starter. For this reason, Carson has landed a rare spot on the duds list.

No. 2 Stud - Quandre Diggs

It’s no secret the Seahawks secondary has struggled. While we knew cornerback was a position of considerable weakness, Seattle’s safeties haven’t exactly been carrying their weight either.

Quandre Diggs made sure this trend was stopped, at least for this week. The former Texas Longhorn has been usually stellar in Seattle and was once more on Sunday. After the defense gave up a touchdown on San Francisco’s opening drive, Diggs quickly ended the Niners’ next with his first interception of the year. Not only was it Diggs’ first pick, it was the first interception the Seahawks as a team have recorded all year.

A special shoutout should also go to safety Ryan Neal, who recorded a pass defense, and four tackles – two of which were on Niners quarterback Trey Lance on third down.

No. 2 Dud - Offensive line

This shouldn’t be a surprise. The most common negative theme for the Seahawks throughout the entire Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era has been the weakness of the offensive line. Against the 49ers it was on display once more. The front five was bullied repeatedly, leading to Russell Wilson being harassed constantly. Wilson was sacked three times, and the Niners had seven total tackles for losses.

Unfortunately it doesn’t get any easier for the o-line. They have a short week then they play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

No. 3 Stud - Third quarter offense

A regrettable trend for the Seahawks in the first three weeks was the inability for their offense to come alive in the second halves of games. In the first half, Wilson and Co. would cook, but then wilt post-intermission.

Until this afternoon, the Seahawks had failed to score even a single point in any of the third quarters they played in. Against the 49ers they broke this trend by scoring their first touchdown and immediately scoring another within 56 seconds, thanks to a muffed kick off return by the Niners.

Now the Seahawks must begin preparing for their ultimate kryptonite: the Los Angeles Rams, who ended their season last year and routinely make life miserable for Seattle.

