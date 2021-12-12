Seahawks: 3 Studs and 1 Dud from 33-13 win over Texans

Ladies and gentlemen, the Seattle Seahawks officially have their first win streak of the 2021 season. On Sunday the Seahawks handled the Houston Texans with ease by cruising to a 33-13 victory in H-Town.

Seattle was expected to win big and they didn’t disappoint. Aside from allowing the Texans an opening drive touchdown and allowing them to pull within three before halftime, Houston hardly threatened the Seahawks. This team was firing on all cylinders offensively and for a second consecutive week the defense pitched a shutout in the second half.

On a note of lesser importance, the Seahawks also improved to 2-8 while wearing the white jersey/gray pants uniform combination.

The Seahawks needed a win to improve their longshot playoff odds, and they took care of business. As such, here are three Studs and only a single Dud.

No. 1 Stud - Tyler Lockett

In any other context, a 20-point victory over an 11-loss team most likely gets forgotten in the grand scheme of things. But Sunday’s blowout has earned itself a line in Seahawks franchise history, courtesy of wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Texans had no answers for Tyler Lockett, who hauled in five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. This put Lockett over the 1,000 yard mark for a third consecutive season, making him only the second receiver in Seahawks history to accomplish such a feat.

Lockett now joins the legendary Hall of Famer Steve Largent in this category.

With the star power of DK Metcalf and the fiery nature of Doug Baldwin, Lockett often hasn’t received the press he deserves during his career. But when it is all said and done, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best Seahawks of all time.

No. 2 Stud - Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny has drawn the ire of the 12th Man for years. A controversial first-round pick who has struggled to find playing time due to constant injuries have left many fans shaking their heads.

Against the Texans, Penny made his case why the Seattle faithful shouldn’t count him out just yet. Penny earned his first start since 2019 and made the most of it. The former San Diego State Aztec standout rumbled his way to a career high 137 rushing yards and his first two touchdowns of the season.

Penny has had a hard time finding his way back from the ACL injury he suffered in 2019, so here is hoping this game was the kickstart he needed to get back on track.

No. 1 Dud - Jason Myers

Jason Myers’ longstanding issues with kicking PAT’s reared its ugly head once more as he missed two more against Houston.

Despite being one of the more consistent kickers in the NFL, Myers seems to struggle with routine PAT’s. Even when he was in the midst of his franchise record setting streak of 37-straight made field goals, he was still shanking the extra point every so often.

Granted, this does feel a little nit-picky. In the end, those two points would have made it 35 total points instead of 33, so it didn’t truly factor in. It also says what kind of day the Seahawks had when the only dud is given to a kicker for leaving two points on the field, especially when he did convert his two field goal attempts of the day.

No. 3 Studs - Seattle's dynamic linebacker duo

For a decade Bobby Wagner has crafted a first ballot Hall of Fame caliber career terrorizing players unfortunate enough to cross him in the middle of the field. Even in year 10, any running back, receiver or quarterback is often reminded of the dangers associated by having the ball anywhere near him.

Although Wagner’s career has more yesterdays than tomorrows, it is hard to argue he isn’t still among the elite at his position. Going into the game Wagner was in his familiar position of leading the NFL in total tackles with 137. He will remain on top after another 15 tackle performance versus Houston.

Alongside Wagner is his running mate Jordyn Brooks, who recorded 10 more tackles of his own. Brooks isn’t too far behind Wagner himself, as he is No. 4 in the NFL with 125 tackles of his own. With Brooks, the future at linebacker for Seattle is still secure.

