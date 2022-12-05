Seahawks have 3 Studs and 1 Dud in 27-23 win over Rams

Last week I wrote about how the 12th Man might want to hit up their local pharmacy for antacids following their loss to the Raiders. Today, some may want to consult with their physicians about how to lower their heart rates after a thrilling victory.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, 27-23 to get back into the win column. Seattle snaps their two-game losing streak, both this season and to the Rams, with a crucial victory. Sunday was also Seattle’s first time beating the Rams in Los Angeles since the 2017 season.

As for the Rams, they become the first defending Super Bowl Champion to lose six-straight games and start a season with a 3-9 record.

Seattle desperately needed a win, especially with the 49ers winning, and the Giants and Commanders tying. It wasn’t pretty, but style points don’t count for much in the NFL. The goal was a win and it’s what the Seahawks are taking home.

No. 1 Stud - Geno Smith

Who else? Geno Smith has been lights out all year for the Seattle Seahawks, but one area of valid criticism has been his – and the offenses – struggles at leading game winning drives. Most notably against the Raiders and Falcons. Actually, scoring in the final two minutes has been a struggle for the Seahawks ever since Week 12 of last year.

But on Sunday, facing a 23-20 deficit with under three minutes to play, Geno Smith made the argument he deserves a few MVP votes. Smith led the Seahawks on a 10-play drive, throwing for 85 yards and the game winning touchdown. It was Smith’s first game winning drive since December of 2014 when he was still a member of the Jets.

Overall, Smith finished the game completing 28-of-39 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 2 Studs - Seattle's stellar receiving duo

I hope the 12th Man deeply appreciates how uniquely special it is to have the dynamic duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. They aren’t just making the case they are two of the best in the NFL, they are building resumes of becoming two of the best players in Seahawks history.

For Tyler Lockett, he is. He already has the second most touchdown receptions in team history, behind only Steve Largent. His touchdown Sunday afternoon was his fifth straight game with a score, tying a franchise record. Lockett finished the day hauling in nine receptions for 128 yards and a score.

Not to be outdone, DK Metcalf also made life miserable for Rams defenders. Metcalf caught all eight passes thrown his way for 127 yards and the game winning touchdown draped by two Rams.

No. 1 Dud - Rush defense... once more

Seattle’s rush defense is thoroughly broken and I am not sure what more can be done to help fix this concerning issue. For a third straight game, Seattle was absolutely gashed on the ground by one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL.

The Rams offensive line is in shambles and running back Cam Akers has struggled all year long. Both had little issue moving around Seattle defenders. Akers led the way with 60 yards and two touchdowns, as the Rams racked up 171 yards on the ground.

Seattle has surrendered an astonishing 737 yards on the ground in their last four games. Their best performance during this stretch was holding the Cardinals to 122 yards. Yeesh.

No. 3 Stud - Tariq Woolen

Much has been written about Tariq Woolen this year, and with good reason. This young man is looking like the steal of the draft, as the Seahawks discovered him in the fifth round.

Against the Rams, Woolen record his sixth interception of the year. Not only did this set a Seahawks franchise record for most interceptions by a rookie, it also tied Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for most in the NFL this season. What makes this all the more astonishing is the fact Woolen only had two interceptions in his entire collegiate career.

Seattle’s defense has struggled for most of the year, but Woolen has been a consistent bright spot, and he continues to build his resume for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire