Seahawks have 3 players leading their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting

Democracy is imperfect. That’s true for congressional elections, disingenuous Twitter polls and especially when it comes to Pro Bowl voting. The first round of voting tallies are in and three Seahawks lead their positions in votes for the NFC, even though two of them are not deserving of the honor.

In any case, here are the three Seattle players who are currently in the lead at their respective positions.

QB Geno Smith: 70,230 votes

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith has had a strong year and is a great pleasant surprise story. He currently ranks No. 5 in QBR and No. 2 in passer rating. However, he’s been nowhere near as good as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s led Philly to a league-best 10-1 record. Thanks to Smith’s recent dropoff, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott may also be more deserving of votes.

LB Jordyn Brooks:46,300 votes

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

One can see why Geno Smith is a popular choice, but this is just plain baffling. Jordyn Brooks has improved in some areas. However, he’s still making critical mistakes – as with Josh Jacobs’ game-clinching touchdown run on Sunday. Brooks is currently ranked No. 50 at his position by PFF. Meanwhile, Bobby Wagner is No. 1.

CB Tariq Woolen: 58,633 votes

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

One guy who deserves his votes – and all the hype in the world – is rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. He’s second in the league in interceptions (five) and has only allowed a 55.8% completion rate and a 59.9 passer rating. Woolen has also only missed one tackle all season. James Bradberry and Darius Slay both have a case here, but Woolen is a fair choice.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire