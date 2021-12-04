Seahawks have 3 players who lead their positions in 2022 Pro Bowl fan voting

There’s not much to like about how the Seattle Seahawks’ season is going. While it’s easy to get lost in doom and gloom over Russell Wilson’s performance and what may come next offseason, it shouldn’t overshadow some of the fine work Seattle’s other players are doing.

These three individuals currently lead their respective positions in NFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting.

FS Quandre Diggs: 53,461 votes

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Diggs has been brilliant for Seattle’s defense since coming over in a lopsided trade with Detroit. This year, he leads the team with three interceptions and has only allowed 8.1 yards per target and a 58.6 passer rating in coverage.

P Michael Dickson: 67,594 votes

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Dickson has been getting a lot of work this year thanks to a dysfunctional Seahawks offense. He’s averaging a solid 47.6 yards per attempt and has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line a league-high 30 times.

ST Nick Bellore: 45,375 votes

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bellore does a bit of everything for this quad, including playing fullback, linebacker and being a core special teams contributor. Heading into Week 13, he ranks third in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles.

