Seahawks have 3 names on PFF’s list of the top 101 players of 2021 season

The Seahawks’ roster is talented but it’s also a bit top heavy. If their core five foundation players aren’t firing on all cylinders, it’s tough for them to compete with real contenders. We have more evidence of that imbalance thanks to a new ranking from Pro Football Focus of the top 101 players in the NFL during the 2021 season. It’s important to note that franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, legendary middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and star strong safety Jamal Adams were all missing.

Seattle had three players make the cut near the end of the list. Here’s who and where they ranked.

WR Tyler Lockett: No. 78

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Lockett averaged 2.35 yards per route run and caught 70.9% of the passes thrown his way over the season. Passes sent his way generated a passer rating of 122.4, and he dropped just one of his 103 targets.”

With Russell Wilson’s play taking a turn towards inconsistent over the last season and a half, Lockett has become the team’s most reliable offensive playmaker. This year he earned the Seahawks’ highest overall grade on offense (81.0) and posted his fourth-straight campaign of over 950 receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns.

WR D.K. Metcalf: No. 91

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

“Metcalf averaged three yards per reception less than a year ago and didn’t average more than 3.0 yards per route run in a game after Week 7.”

If it looked like Metcalf left a lot of numbers on the field, you’re not wrong. Still, despite playing through a foot injury and going through an extended mid-season scoring drought, Metcalf finished the year with 12 touchdown catches and 967 yards. His PFF grade was just below Lockett’s at 80.9.

CB D.J. Reed: No. 96

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

“He allowed only a 66.0 passer rating when targeted, with just 51.5% of those targets being caught by the intended receiver.”

Reed began the year getting burned at left cornerback, but once he was put back at his proper position on the right side he flourished. In the end, Reed was the team’s most consistent cover corner and earned the highest-grade among defensive starters at 78.6 overall.

