Seahawks: 3 must-see games on their 2022 regular season schedule

The Seahawks were must-see TV for most of the last 10 years. Last season, the team was featured in primetime NFL games the maximum five times. Odds are when the NFL’s full 2022 regular season schedule is released tomorrow night, they’ll be in quite a bit fewer.

Seattle is decidedly short on starpower at the moment after their two most-important players left for other teams this offseason: Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. while Bobby Wagner was cut and signed with the Rams. However, there are still some very interesting games on the slate this year. Here are the three we are most looking forward to.

Road game: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming these Seahawks don’t make the playoffs this year their biggest game will come on November 13 when they make history by facing the Bucs in the first NFL game ever in Germany. As an added bonus, they’ll be lining up across from the sport’s most famous competitor of all time.

Tom Brady’s Machiavellian scheme to go to Miami didn’t work out, so he’s returned to Tampa for another round. He has led a veteran-heavy Buccaneers squad deep into the postseason two straight years, including another Super Bowl win – ring No. 7 for Brady. For what it’s worth, the Seahawks are one of two NFL teams with a winning regular season record (2-1) against him.

Beating TB12 in Munich in the twilight of his career wouldn’t make up for losing to him in the lowest moment in franchise history, but it would certainly make us feel a lot better about it.

Local fans should be advised to set their alarm clocks early for this one – kickoff will be at 6:30 AM Pacific Time.

Road game: at Kansas City Chiefs

Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nobody in the NFL is ever likely to surpass Brady’s acclaim. However, his actual ability level was surpassed several years ago by a young, up-and-coming GOAT. No disrespect to Brady’s accomplishments, but Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs is the most dynamic passer we’ve ever seen and should have every chance to eventually match his championship total.

Truth is, Mahomes has been so special for Kansas City that not making the Super Bowl is considered a letdown. Last year, Mahomes had some issues early on against conservative two-high safety looks. He appeared to figure things out but then reverted to his former instincts at the worst time against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Still, Mahomes remains a one-in-a-million talent at quarterback. His challenge this year will likely be how he responds to losing Tyreek Hill – who has been traded to the Dolphins.

The Seahawks have only faced the Chiefs once before in the Mahomes era. They defeated them 38-31 just before Christmas in 2018…

Home game: vs. Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle wouldn’t have won that matchup against Kansas City without a tremendous effort from their former franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson. That night he stood toe-to-toe with Mahomes, posting 271 yards compared to Patrick’s 273 and matching his three touchdown passes. That’s just one of the countless number of epic and underrated performances Wilson put in for the Seahawks over the last 10 years.

Now this team will learn what life is like without having No. 3 around to save them from their run-run-pass instincts. Having traded Wilson to the Broncos, Seattle made the biggest gamble of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era. You can bet Wilson will be as motivated as ever when he visits Seattle for the first time as an opponent.

There are unsubstantiated rumors that this will be the first game on the Seahawks’ 2022 schedule, perhaps in NBC’s Sunday Night Football timeslot. We will find out on Thursday evening. The schedule drops at 5:00 p.m. PT.

