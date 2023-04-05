Seahawks take 3 linemen and a WR in this 2-round ESPN mock draft

The Seahawks are heading into the 2023 NFL draft with some pretty clear roster needs. Specifically, if they’re ever going to catch up with the 49ers, they’ll have to improve dramatically on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Fortunately, with 10 picks and the third-most draft capital overall, they have more than enough resources to get the job done.

That’s just what they did in a new two-round mock draft by Todd McShay at ESPN, adding three promising linemen as well as a wide receiver whose draft stock is rising. Here’s how they made out with all four of their picks.

Pick No. 5: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

“But perhaps the biggest question is where they stand on Carter, who is probably the most talented player in the class but has some off-field concerns. He pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing after an arrest during combine week and is coming off a disappointing pro day in which he showed up out of shape. The Seahawks signed Dre’Mont Jones, but Carter could really change this defensive line with his game-breaking quickness and power on the interior. They just have to be comfortable with their homework..”

Pick No. 20: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

“I kept coming back to Flowers, who fits with the Seahawks as a third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He has 4.42 speed to stretch the field and the open-field elusiveness to turn underneath throws into big gains. This is another team that has two second-round picks, and it could turn in a second straight outstanding draft for Seattle.”

Pick No. 37: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

“GM John Schneider is putting a lot of energy into the pass rush this offseason, and even after using one of the team’s two first-rounders on an edge rusher (Tyree Wilson), this pick keeps filling the edge-rush cupboard and comes with great value. I see power and quickness in White’s game, and it’s no surprise that he ended up with 7.5 sacks last season.”

Pick No. 52: TCU OL Steve Avila

“Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas looked great as rookies at tackle, but the Seahawks still have work to do on the interior. Avila’s technique and awareness pop on tape, and at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, he’s a wall in the middle of the offensive line.”

