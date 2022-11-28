Seahawks have 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders

If anyone is feeling a little ill today after watching the Seahawks lose on Sunday, you can get some antacids at your local pharmacy. It might be needed, as the Seattle Seahawks lost 40-34 in overtime to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

Coming into this game, the Raiders were among the NFL’s bottom feeders at 3-7 and were among the most disappointing teams in the league. On Sunday afternoon, they looked like the team that was promised when they loaded up in the offseason with new weapons and coaching staff.

The Seahawks suffered a costly defeat. Not only do they fall to a game-and-a-half behind San Francisco – who beat the Saints 13-0 – but they actually fall out of the NFC’s playoff picture.

I wrote in our weekly Preview and Prediction piece the Raiders are perhaps better than their record suggests, but teams who have aspirations to win their division need to defend home field from inferior opponents. The Seahawks were unable to do so and now face an uphill fight to get back into postseason positioning.

This was not a good game for Seattle and the Studs and Duds list will reflect as such.

No. 1 Dud - Anyone trying to stop Josh Jacobs

In late July, the Raiders declined to pick up running back Josh Jacobs’ fifth year option for his rookie contract. After Sunday, Las Vegas’ front office might be rethinking their decision.

To say the former Alabama standout made an impact is akin to saying water is wet. Jacobs made a complete mockery of the Seahawks rush defense, plowing his way to 229 yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns. Jacobs also tied Davante Adams with 74 receiving yards, the most by any Raider on the day.

This is now back to back games the Seahawks defense has been absolutely gashed by two of the worst rushing teams in the NFL. It seems the issues from the beginning of the season defensively have reared their ugly heads once more. Even more concerning is the fact this came following a bye week.

No. 1 Stud - DK Metcalf

The Seahawks fed star receiver DK Metcalf early and often. For the most part, it paid off very well.

Metcalf led the team in targets (15), receptions (11) and yards (90). He would have had at least one more reception for 12 yards, but an unfortunate reply review overturned what appeared to be a catch. Regrettably, the Seahawks then faced 3rd-and-10 which resulted in a Geno Smith sack.

Sunday’s outing put DK Metcalf at 671 receiving yards this year on 59 receptions, both of which lead the team. The passing game was not the issue and Metcalf was a big reason why.

No. 2 Dud - Kenneth Walker III

The passing attack may have been a positive, but the same cannot be said for the Seahawks rushing game. This is now consecutive games where rookie running back Kenneth Walker – and the Seahawks stable of backs as a whole – have not made the impact they need to on the ground.

In Germany, Walker had 10 carries for 17 yards. Against the Raiders, Walker did marginally better… but it still only looked like five rushes for 22 yards.

It is concerning one of the staples of any Pete Carroll coached team has been struggling as of late. It’s one thing to struggle to move the ball against Tampa Bay’s stout defensive front, but it’s something else entirely to be unable to do so against the Raiders after a bye week.

No. 2 Stud - Quandre Diggs

Welcome to the Studs list, Quandre Diggs! It has been an uncharacteristically up and down season for Seattle’s veteran leader in the secondary. One of the league’s better ball-hawking safeties had been searching through ten games of play to find his first interception of the 2022 season.

Turns out Diggs’ magic number was 11, because he found his first pick on the very first play of game No. 11 for the Seahawks. Diggs must have enjoyed it so much, he went and got another one in the first quarter.

Seattle’s defense struggled overall, but Diggs’ two interceptions set the Seahawks up for 10 points on offense.

No. 3 Dud - Suddenly non-existent pass rush

From Weeks 6-9, the Seahawks racked up 18 sacks as a team. A rapid explosion, considering they only had eight on the year through the first five games. It sure looked as if Seattle had finally solved their years-long struggle to find a consistent pass rush.

It appears this well has dried up, or, at least it has for the past two games. The Seahawks didn’t record one against the Buccaneers, which, on some level can be understood. Tom Brady is notorious for being able to escape sacks in the pocket. But against the Raiders, Seattle only got one sack. Overall, they only hit Derek Carr four total times.

Yikes.

Seattle had better find a way to generate more consistent pressure to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, and they better do so fast.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire