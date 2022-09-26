Seahawks: 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 27-23 loss to Falcons

Lumen Field is no stranger to exciting Seahawks games, and on Sunday there was yet another one. Unfortunately, the Seahawks could not get the job done and fell 27-23 to the visiting Atlanta Falcons, who recorded their first win over Seattle since the 2017 season.

It was a back and forth affair, with six total lead changes. Seattle had their best game offensively all season, yet still faltered in the second half, only scoring three total points. Meanwhile, the defense struggled at every level to stop the Falcons from marching up the field.

Seattle falls to 1-2 after losing a very winnable game. Here are our studs and duds from this week.

No. 1 Dud - The Defense

After an outstanding performance in Week 1 and an admirable effort last week against the 49ers, the bottom fell out from the Seahawks defense. The Falcons faced little resistance all afternoon, scoring on all but three of their nine total possessions, not counting the kneel-down to end the game.

Of the three possessions they did not score, one was an interception thrown by quarterback Marcus Mariota with only five seconds left in the first half.

Seattle officially became the final defense in the NFL to record a three and out, taking them until the second quarter of WEEK 3 to accomplish such a feat.

No. 1 Stud - Geno Smith

Another home game, another top spot on the Studs list for quarterback Geno Smith.

It’s a rotten shame Smith’s final throw of the game was intercepted as he was trying to overcome 4th and 17, because to many it will over shadow an excellent performance.

After passing for only 195 and 197 yards, respectively, in the first two games of the season, the Seahawks finally opened the offense for Smith. He rewarded that newfound faith by completing 32-of-44 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith continues to be the best piece of this inconsistent offense.

No. 2 Dud - Kenneth Walker III

Coming out of Michigan State, running back Kenneth Walker III looked like he was going to help bring the Seahawks offense a new dimension on the ground. So far in his young career, he is failing to make much of an impact.

In fairness, a hernia injury has slowed his start, but against the Falcons Walker was not making a case to be on the field more.

Walker did have an explosive 21-yard rush where he avoided a surefire stop and ran back across the field. However, Walker finished the day with only 19 net yards on three carries. He wasn’t more effective in the passing game either, only three yards on three receptions.

No. 2 Stud - Tyler Lockett

Welcome to 2022, Tyler Lockett. Seattle’s veteran receiver proved yet again to be one of the most reliable options for quarterback Geno Smith to help move the chains.

Lockett hauled in nine receptions for 76 receiving yards. His counterpart, DK Metcalf, recorded his first touchdown of the season and caught five passes for 64 yards himself. The key difference, however, was the fact Lockett caught 9-of-11 passes while DK Metcalf would only catch 5-of-12.

Regardless, Lockett and Metcalf keep showing why the Seahawks offense will be difficult to game plan against with them in the lineup.

No. 3 Dud - Offensive line, late

It doesn’t take religiously following the NFL to have heard the Seahawks offensive line has struggled… over the last decade. The Seahawks took considerable strides in the offseason to shore up this Achilles Heel, including drafting Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

For the most part, this investment looks like it’s paying off. Geno Smith operated with a clean pocket for the majority of the game, only being sacked twice. Regrettably, that second sack proved lethal.

Trailing 27-23 and marching for a game winning score, Smith dumped the ball off to running back Rashaad Penny who ran the ball to Atlanta’s 10-yard line. A holding penalty brought the ball all the way back to the 24-yard line. Facing 3rd and 8, Smith was sacked for a loss of 10 yards. The next play, scrambling to make anything work, Smith’s pass was intercepted to end the game.

