Seahawks have 3 duds and 2 studs in 26-17 loss to Rams

Thursday was a rough night for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only did they lose a crucial game to the hated Los Angeles Rams to fall to 2-3, but they may have lost their franchise QB for some time. The biggest story coming out of this game is Russell Wilson injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. For a player who has been incredibly durable, Wilson missed the entire fourth quarter.

The Seahawks didn’t lose the game because Wilson was out, though. They were already down 16-7 and looked entirely lost on both sides of the ball. For the first time since 2010, Seattle has lost three straight games at home, including two against the Rams. Here are our studs and duds for Week 5.

No. 1 Dud - Jamal Adams

The Seahawks have invested considerable capital into strong safety Jamal Adams. Surrendering a pair of first-round picks, as well as inking him to a $70 million contract extension this past summer, it’s clear the team viewed Adams as a cornerstone for their defense.

If Seattle is having buyers remorse after Thursday night it would be understandable. It was a pitiful outing for the Pro Bowler. Adams repeatedly looked lost. His most unforgivable sin of the evening was allowing Rams receiver DeSean Jackson to haul in an underthrown 68-yard pass in double coverage. Los Angele scored a touchdown two plays later, earning a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

To add insult to injury, Adams also was burned badly by tight end Tyler Higbee for a 13-yard score to give the Rams a 16-7 lead.

No. 1 Stud - Geno Smith

There isn’t a 12th Man or Woman alive who wanted to see quarterback Geno Smith enter the game – unless the Seahawks were up by multiple scores in the fourth quarter. To everyone’s shock, Smith actually began to cook when Wilson was out.

Story continues

Smith showed an incredible amount of poise for someone who hasn’t played meaningful snaps in years. He entered the game with the ball at Seattle’s own two-yard line, and drove 98 yards for a score. Smith found DK Metcalf for a 23-yard touchdown, making it the first time he has found the end zone since 2017.

The one blemish was an interception thrown on a potential game winning drive, which wasn’t even his fault as Tyler Lockett fell down. If Russell Wilson is going to miss time, Geno Smith gave the Seattle faithful reason for slim hope.

No. 2 Dud - End of first half offense

The Seahawks were home underdogs to the Rams, but were doing their best to make everyone look foolish for doubting them. In the first half they were performing very well, and were leading 7-3 with a chance for points to go into the intermission.

Seattle started their final possession of the first half at Los Angeles’ 35-yard line. Their next three plays gave them 62-yards and landed them at the Rams’ 15-yard line. Their fourth play was a touchdown… that was called back due to a holding call, moving them back 10 yards.

Two plays later, they missed a 35-yard field goal. It was a squandered opportunity with poor clock management, a costly penalty, and an untimely miss from one of the supposedly better kickers in the NFL. Instead of having a full touchdown or two score lead, with the chance to gain more points to start the second half, Seattle never truly recovered their momentum.

No. 2 Stud - DK Metcalf

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has quietly been enjoying an outstanding start to his 2021 season. Through five games, the Ole Miss star is fifth in the NFL with 383 receiving yards and tied for first with five receiving touchdowns.

On Thursday night he was able to haul in all five targets for 98 yards and two more scores. The Rams have been a difficult matchup for Metcalf, as he has often struggled to get open from corner Jalen Ramsey.

The Seahawks may have lost, but Metcalf showed he is still an incredible bright spot for this offense.

No. 3 Dud - Ken Norton Jr.

I am not usually one to call for another man’s job, but the continued employment of Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator is just like the unit he coaches… indefensible.

Through five games the Seahawks are the 32nd ranked defense out of 32 teams. They are currently on pace to be the worst defense in the Super Bowl era. If any of this sounds familiar it is because it was all said last year. Had it not been for an eight-week stretch of truly horrible opposing quarterback play, Seattle might have earned such a dubious distinction last year.

The Seahawks defense is abysmal, and honestly I’m probably giving it too much credit, only because I am unaware of a word in the English language to accurately describe it.

Seattle is 2-3. A team with Super Bowl aspirations is now firmly entrenched in the basement of the NFC West. Perhaps the season is already lost. If the Seahawks want to give themselves even a slight chance, they need to make a change when it comes to who is leading this defense.

1

1