Seahawks: 3 Duds and 2 Studs in miserable 17-0 loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks came back from their bye week and played one of the most disheartening games in the Pete Carroll era as they fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-0. For the first time since 2011, the Seahawks were actually shut out in a game.

In a cruel twist of fate, Seattle’s struggling defense put forth one of their best performances in two years as they completely stifled the Packers offense. Unfortunately it was completely squandered as the Seahawks offense must have stayed behind in Seattle, because they did not show up at Lambeau Field.

It is hard to describe in words how pitiful the offense looked, as they doomed any chance for an upset victory. Now Seattle is 3-6 and any slim hopes of a playoff push are officially being taken off life support.

No. 1 Dud - Russell Wilson

Maybe it’s a matter of rust, or perhaps his finger isn’t fully healed. Whatever it is, Russell Wilson was downright dreadful in his return.

Missing in action due to the finger injury he sustained in Week 5, Wilson was making his dramatic re-debut in the 2021 season. His performance on Sunday against the Packers will leave many wondering if he should have taken more time off.

Wilson completed 20-of-40 pass attempts for 161 yards and two of the worst interceptions he has ever thrown. Wilson’s well-documented struggles at Lambeau Field have now added another chapter. He is 0-5 and just suffered his first career shutout defeat.

No. 1 Stud - The defense

Shockingly, Seattle’s much-maligned defense was the only bright spot for the Seahawks all game long. Seattle has struggled tremendously on this side of the ball all year, but in the last month of play they have shown signs of real improvement.

Story continues

While the Steelers, Saints and Jaguars are hardly offensive juggernauts, holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to only 17 points at home is impressive. Actually, it’s a bit better than only 17 points, as the Seahawks held the score to 3-0 for three quarters before the dam finally broke.

Even still, despite the two late touchdowns surrendered to running back AJ Dillon, if you hold a team to 17 points at home in the NFL you should be winning these games. The defense gave the Seahawks a chance.

Special shout out to Jamal Adams, who recorded his first interception as a Seahawk.

No. 2 Dud - Shane Waldron

Doubling down on the criticism of the offense. But when you fail to score a single point in an NFL game – where the rules are tailor made to facilitate scoring – then you’re going to have to take your lumps.

First-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was hired from the Rams to help bring more creativity and a Sean McVay-esque flair to a Seahawks offense that had really reached a ceiling. Instead, this unit has become far more predictable, dysfunctional, and stoppable than it was under Brian Schottenheimer or even Darrell Bevell.

No. 2 Stud - Gerald Everett

Welcome to the Seahawks, Gerald Everett, and welcome to your inaugural outing on the Studs list. A talented TE2 in Los Angeles, Everett was brought to Seattle to bolster tight end depth and help facilitate Waldron’s offense.

Through the first half of the season, Everett has been an afterthought, as well as the rest of the team’s tight ends. But on Sunday, Everett was the lone bright spot for a flailing Seahawks offense.

Everett hauled in all eight of his targets for 63 yards. He led all Seahawks pass catchers in these categories.

No. 3 Dud - DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf makes the Dud list for two reasons. The first being his play on the field, which was not great. Metcalf only caught three-of-eight targets for 23 yards. He had an absolutely brutal drop on third down which killed Seattle’s drive. Drops continue to be a major issue with his game.

The second is related to his maturity, or lack thereof. Metcalf is a passionate player but far too often opposing defensive backs are able to get under his skin. It seems every week Metcalf is involved in some kind of altercation with defenders after the play is over. On Sunday it finally caught up to him, as he was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He then made a bad situation more embarrassing by trying to re-enter the huddle after being ejected, and having to be sent back to the sidelines by the referee.

Metcalf is one of the best receivers in the NFL but his skills don’t help the Seahawks when they are restricted to the sideline.

[listicle id=78039]

1

1