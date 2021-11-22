Seahawks: 3 duds and 1 stud in Week 11 loss to Arizona

It is time to officially stick a fork in the 2021 Seattle Seahawks. A season barely clinging to life by the slimmest of possibilities has all but ended. When the obituary is finalized for the Seahawks, it will read they fell at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in a 23-13 home defeat.

At 3-7, the Seahawks aren’t just last in the NFC West, they are tied with the Chicago Bears with the second-to-worst record in the entire NFL. Only the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions are below Seattle in the standings.

The Seahawks never gave themselves a chance from the start and were completely dominated on both sides of the ball in another ugly loss.

No. 1 Dud - Seattle's broken offense

The Seahawks offense managed to score more than zero points on Sunday. This is the only positive thing I can say about the unit because it was yet another dismal outing.

Seattle barely managed to find their way to 13 points, and once more found it impossible to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson didn’t throw any more mind-numbing interceptions, but was still only 14-of-26 for 207 yards and no touchdowns.

The ground game – something coach Pete Carroll values greatly – is still non-existent. The absense of Chris Carson continues to loom large. The running back stable combined for only 86 yards on 19 carries. Alex Collins, the lead back, led the team with 36 on 10 carries. Rashaad Penny burst out with an 18 yard gain on his first carry, but only touched the ball once more the rest of the game.

No. 1 Stud - Tyler Lockett

The only bright spot for the Seahawks was receiver Tyler Lockett. Often in the shadows (almost literally) of DK Metcalf, Lockett still has plenty to remind why he is a valuable cog in the offense.

Lockett hauled in four receptions for 115 yards. The biggest impact he had on the day was a 48-yard reception which gave the Seahawks their only chance in the game. Shortly after catching an explosive reception, Seattle scored their one and only touchdown four plays later.

Story continues

It’s truly remarkable an offense with the likes of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson can barely score points. And yet, here we are.

No. 2 Dud - The secondary

After a four-week stretch of rapidly improved play, the Seahawks secondary put forth a classic performance. No, no, not Legion of Boom kind of classic. I am talking Ken Norton Jr.-led defense level of classic.

You know the kind, where every receiver is wide open seemingly every time and every third-and-long is practically an automatic first down.

Seattle’s secondary was absolutely shredded to pieces by 35-year old backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who torched Seattle for 328 yards passing and two touchdowns on 35-of-44 passing. McCoy’s targets also found little resistance against the Seahawks. Tight end Zach Ertz had 88 yards on eight catches for two touchdowns, A.J. Green enjoyed 78 yards of his own, and caught all 11 passes thrown his way.

No. 3 Dud - How an era ends

The writing has been on the wall for some time now. Perhaps a little longer than some might want to admit. Sunday’s loss didn’t just signal the end of the 2021 campaign for practical matters, it likely was the final nail in the coffin for both head coach Pete Carroll… and general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks’ backs were against the wall, in desperate need of a win. For the majority of the last decade, any time this team found themselves in this situation they battled through and found a way. On Sunday they played like road kill for the sixth time in the last seven games with the 12th Man in attendance.

Carroll’s reluctance to make any significant changes to the units most struggling has doomed the Seahawks in multiple instances this year, but in some ways it isn’t his fault. Ultimately, the talent cupboard for Carroll to work with has been pretty bare, and continues to dwindle. This falls squarely on the shoulders of John Schneider.

Schneider’s drafts from 2010-2012 will go down as the stuff of legends. But since then, his track record as GM has started to go downhill each year. Eventually, years of questionable first-round draft picks and constantly trading away draft capital for players the Seahawks can’t quite figure out how to use catches up.

Perhaps it is finally time for the Seahawks to clean house.

[listicle id=78360]

1

1