Seahawks: 3 defensive players who need to improve going into Week 6

The Seahawks defense is one of the worst in the NFL this season, on pace for allowing the most yards in league history.

The biggest villains in this story are the guys at the top who are calling the shots. Head coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. have been too slow to react to the disaster, refusing to change personnel or tweak their scheme to account for facts on the ground. However, they aren’t on the field themselves and the players have to take some accountability, as well. Here are three who must improve going into Week 6.

SS Jamal Adams

Since signing his extension before the season began, Jamal Adams is now the highest-paid safety in the league by a wide margin. Seattle is not getting anything close to elite play from Adams, though – or even the high level that he performed at last year. Part of the problem is that he’s not being used correctly. The Seahawks have to embrace his skillset and use him as the rare pass rusher and run stopper that he is. They can’t hide him in coverage all the time, though. Adams has allowed a 146.3 passer rating and 14.2 yards per target and is becoming a dart-board for opposing quarterbacks. Adams is never going to be Earl Thomas, but he has to be better than this.

LB Jordyn Brooks

More than anything else, this defense has fallen off because of declining returns in the NFL draft. On that score, the team’s second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks is on his way to becoming another first-round bust of a pick by general manager John Schneider. Brooks has been a liability in run defense, earning a 51.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. He also has major coverage issues, giving up 223 yards already. Unfortunately, Cody Barton has been even worse when he substitutes in, so the only thing Seattle can do is hope Brooks turns this around.

CB Sidney Jones

The Seahawks are set to release cornerback Tre Flowers, who got benched for Sidney Jones a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, Jones hasn’t been much of an improvement over Flowers. He’s given up several huge and costly plays already and has earned a team-low 34.7 coverage grade from PFF. If Jones continues to flounder, the Seahawks have to give rookie Tre Brown a chance to start when he’s ready to make his debut.

