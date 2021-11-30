Seahawks 279-pound DL Rasheem Green blocked an extra point, scooped it and scored

There are times in which NFL players show us how ridiculously athletic they are.

Rasheem Green is a 6-foot-4, 279-pound defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks. And he can move.

Green made a rare play in more ways than one. After the Washington Football Team scored a touchdown late in the first half on Monday night, they were kicking the extra point when Green burst through the line. That was impressive on its own. He blocked the extra point with his body, then never broke stride as he snatched the ball and started running. Green didn't pitch it back to a Seahawks teammate, he rumbled the whole way to the end zone.

We haven't seen this often, but that counted as two points for the Seahawks. Instead of trailing 10-7 after a made extra point, the score was 9-9 going into halftime. It was also a big play because WFT kicker Joey Slye hurt himself chasing the 279-pound Green down the field.

More than anything, it was a marvelously athletic and fun play. And one that came at a key time for the Seahawks.