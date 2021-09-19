Seahawks up 24-9 on Titans at halftime

The Seahawks made a couple of big plays on both sides of the ball in the second quarter to grab a lead over the Titans and they were able to carry it into the locker room at halftime.

Tyler Lockett caught a 63-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to put the Seahawks up 10-6 and linebacker Alton Robinson forced a fumble while sacking Ryan Tannehill a few plays later. Kerry Hyder recovered to set up a Chris Carson touchdown run and the Seahawks pushed their lead to 11 points.

It looked like the Titans drew within five points just after the two minute warning, but replay officials found that Julio Jones failed to get both feet in bounds. That left the Titans to settle for a field goal and gave the Seahawks a chance to add some more points of their own before the half. Four Wilson completions and a big run by Alex Collins got the ball to the 11-yard-line and a pass interference call in the end zone set up Carson’s second touchdown of the game.

That made it 24-9 before the break and it left the Titans with a lot of work to do if they’re going to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

