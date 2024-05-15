Seahawks 2024 schedule rumors: Week 13 road trip vs. Jets?

There are no shortage of schedule leaks for the 2024 season, and the Seattle Seahawks are no different. While a full-blown schedule has not leaked for the Seahawks, we are learning about potential games thanks to leaks from other teams… such as the New York Jets.

The entire 2024 schedule for Gang Green has reportedly been released. If this is to be believed, then the Seahawks will be traveling to the Meadowlands – the sight of their triumphant Super Bowl XLVIII victory – in Week 13. Seattle visited MetLife Stadium last year on Monday Night Football in a 24-3 win over the Giants, but they have not played against the Jets there since 2016 when they claimed a 27-17 victory.

Per Source: The #Jets 2024 schedule Week 1 @ 49ers MNF

Week 2 @ Titans

Week 3 vs Patriots TNF

Week 4 vs Broncos

Week 5 @ Vikings (London)

Week 6 vs Bills MNF

Week 7 @ Steelers SNF

Week 8 @ Patriots

Week 9 vs Texans TNF

Week 10 @ Cardinals

Week 11 vs Colts SNF

Week 12 BYE… — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) May 15, 2024

An interesting wrinkle to this game is this could be the first time since 2021 that the Seahawks will face quarterback Aaron Rodgers… assuming the 40 year old quarterback (who will be days away from 41 when this game is played) is actually on the field. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon only minutes into his debut as a Jet last year in Week 1.

If Rodgers does play, this might very well be the last time the Seahawks ever face off against one of their most odious rivals.

That is, of course, pigs don’t suddenly grow wings and these two teams meet in a Super Bowl.

