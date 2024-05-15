Seahawks 2024 schedule rumors: Patriots Week 2, Bears on TNF?

The NFL schedule leaks are flowing fast and free today. The Seattle Seahawks have already been rumored to face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Well, it seems Week 6 won’t be the only TNF treatment for Seattle.

If the rumors/leaks are to be believed, the Seahawks will travel to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bears on Thursday night as well, but late in December. They will also make a return to Foxboro, MA and it will reportedly be as early as Week 2.

**SEAHAWKS SCHEDULE LEAK** Seahawks at Patriots week 2 Hawks at Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and the Bears on TNF Dec 26 — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 15, 2024

These are two rare road trips for the Seahawks, as the team has not made the journey to either stadium in several years now. This will be Seattle’s first visit to Soldier Field since their 24-17 loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football during the 2018 season. During the early years of the Pete Carroll era, the Seahawks won regular season games in Chicago in three consecutive seasons. Now, their last victory in the Windy City was in 2012.

Seattle has also lost the last two meetings against the Bears, but still lead 11-8 in the all time series.

As for the Patriots, the irregularity of the meetings make sense seeing as though they are in the AFC. The Seahawks last visited Gillette Stadium in November of 2016 when they upset New England 31-24. Seattle has won the previous two meetings with the Patriots.

