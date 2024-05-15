Seahawks 2024 schedule rumors: 49ers visiting for TNF in Week 6?

Now that the NFL draft has concluded, the next big thing on the league calendar is… well, technically a calendar. The NFL has successfully managed to make even the schedule release feel like an event, and part of that are the leaks dripping out.

So far, we have seen a few drips regarding the Seattle Seahawks. Their old AFC West foe/Super Bowl XLVIII runner up/recipients of the worst trade in NFL history, the Denver Broncos, are rumored to make the Week 1 visit to Lumen Field. Then there is word the Seahawks will make yet another trip to Detroit, but this time on Monday Night Football.

If rumors are to be believed, this won’t be the only prime time treatment Seattle gets. A leak of their rivals’ schedule, the San Francisco 49ers, suggest there will be another Thursday Night Football showdown between the two.

BREAKING: San Fransisco 49ers Primetime Schedule Week 1: vs Jets (MNF)

Week 6: at Seahawks (TNF)

Week 8: vs Cowboys (SNF)

Week 13: vs Bills (SNF)

Week 15: vs Rams (TNF)

Week 17: vs Lions (MNF) — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 15, 2024

The Seahawks and 49ers have faced off on TNF in Seattle in each of the last two seasons. Both were late in the season, and both resulted in an embarrassing Seahawks loss. San Francisco walked away with 21-13 and 31-13 victories, claiming an NFC West title along with it.

Now the Seahawks will look to avenge these losses, and snap the losing skid to the 49ers, which is now on its fifth game. This time, Seattle will have head coach Mike Macdonald to hopefully bring the sauce to slow down Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

