Seahawks’ 2024 schedule: 4 primetime games, no division games until week 6, ending on road

The Seahawks will be home early and away late, including for the holidays.

Seattle and new coach Mike Macdonald will have no division games until week six and four prime-time games — an unusually high number for a team that missed the playoffs the previous season — to highlight the Seahawks’ 2024 schedule the NFL released along with those for the rest of the league Wednesday.

The Seahawks play four of their six games inside the NFC West later in the season, following their bye. That week off this year is in week 10, Nov. 10.

The following week, Macdonald will take his new team to Santa Clara to face the team he is rebuilding the Seahawks to try to challenge, the 49ers. The week after that, the NFL’s youngest coach at age 36 and his team will host the Arizona Cardinals Nov. 24 at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks then play at Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the New Jersey Meadowlands Sunday, Dec. 1. That is one of only three 10 a.m. Seattle-time starts for the Seahawks, out of a possible five.

That’s because the week four game at Detroit is on a Monday night, Sept. 30. And Seattle’s week 17 game at Chicago is on Thursday night, Dec. 26.

That’s right: Two Thursday games on four days’ rest for Seattle. The league did Macdonald and the Seahawks no favors there.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

For the second time in three years, the Seahawks will begin the season against the Denver Broncos in Seattle.

This time, it won’t be a national showcase game on a Monday night to face former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

He’s now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks don’t play them this season.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu consistently used the Lumen Field’s crowd booing Russell Wilson and the Broncos to get jumps off the snap and race into Denver’s quarterback and backfield in the Seahawks’ season-opening win Sept. 12, 2022.

Instead, rookie first-round draft choice Bo Nix from Oregon could be the quarterback opposing Geno Smith and the Seahawks this time, Sunday afternoon Sept. 8 at Lumen Field.

Seattle hosts Miami in week three. After the Monday night game at Detroit Sept. 30, the Seahawks host two games in four days: The New York Giants in week five, Sunday Oct. 6, then the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Oct. 10.

Six of the Seahawks’ first nine game are home. That includes four home games in five weeks immediately before their bye.

The flip side: Five of their last eight are on the road.

Seattle is on the road for three of its first four games following the team’s bye in November.

Seattle’s other primetime games are, subject to the NFL’s flex scheduling for that part of the season: a Sunday night home game Dec. 15 against Green Bay and the day after Christmas, Thursday night Dec. 26 at Chicago.

The Seahawks have never played on Christmas Day. This year will be the first time the team has been on a road trip on Christmas Day since 2010, part of a trip to play that holiday season at Tampa Bay.

The games at the Bears and at the division-rival Los Angeles Rams either Jan. 4 or 5 end the regular season.

The NFL will announce the day and time of Seattle’s regular-season finale at the Rams following the week 17 games.

Mike Macdonald, 36. after his first practice as an NFL head coach, the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on May 3, 2024. The Seahawks hired Macdonald as the league’s youngest head coach in January 2024, after they fired Pete Carroll, the NFL’s oldest coach at age 72.

Lots of miles. As always

The Seahawks, because of geography, will again be among the most-traveled NFL teams. Seattle will fly 25,797 miles in the coming season, crossing back and forth across time zones 28 times for eight regular-season road games. That will be the third-most travel miles in the league.

It’s down a few thousand miles from previous seasons, when the Seahawks had one more road than home game in 2023 and a game in Munich, Germany, during the 2022 season.

The team’s total miles flown in the 2024 season doesn’t count Seattle’s road games in the preseason, during August. Those will be announced soon.

Seahawks’ 2024 NFL schedule

all games Pacific Time, and Sunday unless noted

Sept. 8 DENVER, 1:05 p.m. CBS/channel 7

Sept. 15 at New England, 10 a.m. FOX/channel 13

Sept. 22 MIAMI, 1:05 p.m. CBS/channel 7

Sept. 30 (Monday) at Detroit, 5:15 ESPN

Oct. 6 NEW YORK GIANTS, 1:25 p.m. CBS/channel 7

Oct. 10 (Thursday) SAN FRANCISCO, 5:15 p.m. Amazon Prime

Oct. 20 at Atlanta, 10 a.m. FOX/channel 13

Oct. 27 BUFFALO, 1:05 p.m. FOX/channel 13

Nov. 3 LOS ANGELES RAMS, 1:25 p.m. FOX/channel 13

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m. FOX/channel 13

Nov. 24 ARIZONA, 1:25 p.m. FOX/channel 13

Dec. 1 at New York Jets, 10 a.m. FOX/channel 13

Dec. 8 at Arizona, 1:05 p.m. CBS/channel 7

Dec. 15 GREEN BAY, 5:20 p.m. NBC

Dec. 22 MINNESOTA, 1:05 p.m. FOX/channel 13

Dec. 26 (Thursday) at Chicago, 5:15 Amazon Prime

Jan. 4 or 5 at Los Angeles Rams, TBD