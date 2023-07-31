Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Sunday’s practice
The Seattle Seahawks held the fourth practice on their 2023 training camp schedule on Sunday afternoon. We have already gone over some takeaways from that practice, including head coach Pete Carroll’s comments with the media afterwards. Now, let’s take a look at some of the videos that were shared by the team and the beat reporters from practice No. 4.
Here are your sights and sounds from Sunday’s training camp practice.
Pete Carroll and Tre Brown tap in
Tapping in!#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/xlfYiRdWaZ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 30, 2023
Noah Fant returns from PUP list
Hello @nrfant! 👋#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/Qex5Z70PGy
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 30, 2023
Bobby Wagner, linebackers vs. sleds
Bobby Wagner and the linebackers hitting the sleds. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/w3SNf8LTgM
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 30, 2023
Obligatory DK Metcalf content
Your daily DK. pic.twitter.com/oPQ9OLVmRI
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023
Devon Witherspoon works CB drills
More Devon Witherspoon in cornerback drills pic.twitter.com/YUFUjdPX6E
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023
Rookie OLB Derick Hall practicing run D
Derick Hall working on backside run pursuit. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/IdDzvNm1NQ
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 30, 2023
Mike Jackson dancing
No wonder cornerback Michael Jackson is dancing.
He and rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been the two Seahawks who have stood out most through four days of training camp. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/lnLoXzfaZD
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023
Defensive line vs. sleds
Rookie nose tackle Cam Young, new starting NT Jarran Reed, new defensive end Dre’Mont Jones firing off the snap into the sled on 4th day of Seahawks training camp.
The shoulder pads come on Monday. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/57k3YGbEHz
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023
OLB drills
Tyreke Smith, Darrell Taylor and fellow Seahawks pass rushers work on getting off the ball quickly during the fourth practice of training camp @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/884I7jXNSJ
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's latest highlight TD
Toe tapping touchdown presented by @jaxon_smith1. #GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/aLdJ5gpSb6
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 31, 2023
Devin Bush's interception
Taken away by @_Dbush11!#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/6xkTVHRNhh
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 31, 2023
Geno Smith is for the people
Geno came back after practice and the @12s loved it. 🥹#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/CCetsBhll3
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 31, 2023
