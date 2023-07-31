Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Sunday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks held the fourth practice on their 2023 training camp schedule on Sunday afternoon. We have already gone over some takeaways from that practice, including head coach Pete Carroll’s comments with the media afterwards. Now, let’s take a look at some of the videos that were shared by the team and the beat reporters from practice No. 4.

Here are your sights and sounds from Sunday’s training camp practice.

Pete Carroll and Tre Brown tap in

Noah Fant returns from PUP list

Bobby Wagner, linebackers vs. sleds

Bobby Wagner and the linebackers hitting the sleds. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/w3SNf8LTgM — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 30, 2023

Obligatory DK Metcalf content

Devon Witherspoon works CB drills

More Devon Witherspoon in cornerback drills pic.twitter.com/YUFUjdPX6E — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2023

Rookie OLB Derick Hall practicing run D

Derick Hall working on backside run pursuit. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/IdDzvNm1NQ — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 30, 2023

Mike Jackson dancing

No wonder cornerback Michael Jackson is dancing. He and rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been the two Seahawks who have stood out most through four days of training camp. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/lnLoXzfaZD — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023

Defensive line vs. sleds

Rookie nose tackle Cam Young, new starting NT Jarran Reed, new defensive end Dre’Mont Jones firing off the snap into the sled on 4th day of Seahawks training camp. The shoulder pads come on Monday. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/57k3YGbEHz — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023

OLB drills

Tyreke Smith, Darrell Taylor and fellow Seahawks pass rushers work on getting off the ball quickly during the fourth practice of training camp ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/884I7jXNSJ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 31, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's latest highlight TD

Devin Bush's interception

Geno Smith is for the people

