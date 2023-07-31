Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Sunday’s practice

Tim Weaver
·2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks held the fourth practice on their 2023 training camp schedule on Sunday afternoon. We have already gone over some takeaways from that practice, including head coach Pete Carroll’s comments with the media afterwards. Now, let’s take a look at some of the videos that were shared by the team and the beat reporters from practice No. 4.

Here are your sights and sounds from Sunday’s training camp practice.

Pete Carroll and Tre Brown tap in

Noah Fant returns from PUP list

Bobby Wagner, linebackers vs. sleds

Obligatory DK Metcalf content

Devon Witherspoon works CB drills

Rookie OLB Derick Hall practicing run D

Mike Jackson dancing

Defensive line vs. sleds

OLB drills

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's latest highlight TD

Devin Bush's interception

Geno Smith is for the people

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

