Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 14

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Practice No. 14 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 training camp schedule is in the books. As is appropriate, wide reeiver DK Metcalf had a strong day working with starting quarterback Geno Smith, according to observers.

Here are some videos from the beat reporters who were at Sunday’s practice at the team facility.

A big crowd

Riq Woolen is a beast

Lining up for DL drills

New pass rush specialist at work

Boye Mafe on preseason performance

Julian Love on training camp

Pete Carroll talks preseason win

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
