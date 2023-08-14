Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 14

Practice No. 14 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 training camp schedule is in the books. As is appropriate, wide reeiver DK Metcalf had a strong day working with starting quarterback Geno Smith, according to observers.

Here are some videos from the beat reporters who were at Sunday’s practice at the team facility.

A big crowd

As large a crowd as be seen in this summer’s #Seahawks training camp today for the 14th practice in Renton. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/JGuWtR8X3A — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2023

Riq Woolen is a beast

It’s the cornerback formerly known as Tariq Woolen. One young fan shouts, “Tariq Woolen, you’re a beast!” pic.twitter.com/M2c5dqClNJ — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 13, 2023

Lining up for DL drills

Seahawks back on field this morning. pic.twitter.com/2R5ybNG83Q — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2023

New pass rush specialist at work

The Seahawks hired BT Jordan this offseason as their pass-rush specialist, a new position on their defensive staff that essentially replaced OLB coach Aaron Curry. This is one of the new drills Jordan has brought to practice: pic.twitter.com/z8mLMZKjfz — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 13, 2023

Boye Mafe on preseason performance

Boye Mafe talking about his play against Vikings. pic.twitter.com/pk7TJ8emjT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2023

Julian Love on training camp

Julian Love talking about camp. pic.twitter.com/YeaRGitUyH — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2023

Pete Carroll talks preseason win

Pete Carroll’s assessment of the preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/4NIb0pgm2I — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2023

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

4 takeaways from latest Seahawks training camp practice

Injury updates for Ken Walker, Riq Woolen and more

Seahawks have a fever, and the only Rx is ‘More Bobo’

Studs and duds for the Seahawks from Preseason Week 1

7 Seahawks highlights from preseason victory over Vikings

4 takeaways from Seattle’s 24-13 preseason win over Vikings

50 photos from the Seahawks’ first preseason game of 2023

Devin Bush claims Seahawks are ‘powerhouse’ in NFC West

12 standout PFF grades for Seattle from Preseason Week 1

Updated 90-man roster after signing of WR Ra’Shaun Henry

Concepts the Seahawks used in their preseason Week 1 win

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire