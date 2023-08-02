Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 6

The Seahawks have the day off after wrapping up their sixth training camp practice of the year on Tuesday.

Here are a few video clips from the team and the media from yesterday’s practice.

Julian Love's end zone pick

Paolo Banchero visits

Paolo broke us down. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iL6uevRbtx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 2, 2023

Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner reunion

Pass rush drills

Here were a few reps from the pass-rush drill. Check out the spin move from Darrell Taylor in the first one. Charles Cross adjusted well to it. The rest of the matchups: Boye Mafe-Stone Forsythe, Jacob Sykes-Jake Curhan, Jarran Reed-Evan Brown, Mike Morris-Greg Eiland. pic.twitter.com/6Blw56jW9U — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 2, 2023

Bag drills

Clint Hurtt speaks on pass rushing

Clint Hurtt on earning the right to rush the passer. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/1lsLNEV1Cu — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 1, 2023

Dee Eskridge vs. Devon Witherspoon

A cameo by Blitz

BBK vs. Vi Jones

