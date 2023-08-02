Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 6
The Seahawks have the day off after wrapping up their sixth training camp practice of the year on Tuesday.
Here are a few video clips from the team and the media from yesterday’s practice.
Julian Love's end zone pick
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 2, 2023
Paolo Banchero visits
Paolo broke us down. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iL6uevRbtx
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 2, 2023
Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner reunion
A legendary duo reunited. 🫂@Bwagz x @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/rbMlaZ7IMG
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 2, 2023
Pass rush drills
Here were a few reps from the pass-rush drill. Check out the spin move from Darrell Taylor in the first one. Charles Cross adjusted well to it. The rest of the matchups: Boye Mafe-Stone Forsythe, Jacob Sykes-Jake Curhan, Jarran Reed-Evan Brown, Mike Morris-Greg Eiland. pic.twitter.com/6Blw56jW9U
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 2, 2023
Bag drills
Geno Smith, DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks offense coming at you in their daily bag drill to start day 6 of training camp @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/hGYkFWQSf4
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2023
Clint Hurtt speaks on pass rushing
Clint Hurtt on earning the right to rush the passer. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/1lsLNEV1Cu
— MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 1, 2023
Dee Eskridge vs. Devon Witherspoon
Past & present #GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/GZPZTcDeAC
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 1, 2023
A cameo by Blitz
Wait for it. 😂#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/mlDzwpQ8G3
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 1, 2023
BBK vs. Vi Jones
Ben Burr-Kirven and Vi Jones in LB drills. pic.twitter.com/6VC7OFTRFl
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023
