Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 6

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have the day off after wrapping up their sixth training camp practice of the year on Tuesday.

Here are a few video clips from the team and the media from yesterday’s practice.

Julian Love's end zone pick

Paolo Banchero visits

Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner reunion

Pass rush drills

Bag drills

Clint Hurtt speaks on pass rushing

Dee Eskridge vs. Devon Witherspoon

A cameo by Blitz

BBK vs. Vi Jones

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire