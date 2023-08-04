Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Thursday’s practice

Fan fest is tonight at Lumen Field, where the Seattle Seahawks will play their annual mock game scrimmage. In anticipation of finally playing some real contact football, yesterday the team held a light practice at the VMAC.

Here are some clips from the team and the media from Thursday’s practice.

Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) returns to practice

JSN on training camp so far

Pete Carroll on mock game expectations

Ageless Pete Carroll throwing

How is Pete Carroll 71 years old pic.twitter.com/zEneLP5Mw4 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 3, 2023

Nose tackle drills

Nose tackles working out under the direction of Will Tukuafu. pic.twitter.com/7MohZa89au — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Linebacker drills

The Blue Angels

The Blue Angels, flying over Seahawks camp here, are incredible. The precision, discipline, training, pride. Still: #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/VrrS3v0MyQ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2023

Bag drills

DeShawn Shead in white getting defense hyped during bag drills. You can see Darrell Taylor with arm in a sling. pic.twitter.com/fLaWrfFELi — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Bobby Wagner showing off

