Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Thursday’s practice
Fan fest is tonight at Lumen Field, where the Seattle Seahawks will play their annual mock game scrimmage. In anticipation of finally playing some real contact football, yesterday the team held a light practice at the VMAC.
Here are some clips from the team and the media from Thursday’s practice.
Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) returns to practice
Looks like he’s ok #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/9zS0DxOP3t
— Seattle Sports Show (@Sea_Sports_Show) August 4, 2023
JSN on training camp so far
Jaxon Smith-Njigba talking today about the start of camp. pic.twitter.com/B49F4h5HWE
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023
Pete Carroll on mock game expectations
Pete Carroll on his expectations for mock game . #seahawks @CascadiasportsN pic.twitter.com/XpUQZGtkfo
— MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 3, 2023
Ageless Pete Carroll throwing
How is Pete Carroll 71 years old pic.twitter.com/zEneLP5Mw4
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 3, 2023
Nose tackle drills
Nose tackles working out under the direction of Will Tukuafu. pic.twitter.com/7MohZa89au
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023
Linebacker drills
Linebacker catching drills. pic.twitter.com/XaQ1hBFU7Z
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023
The Blue Angels
The Blue Angels, flying over Seahawks camp here, are incredible. The precision, discipline, training, pride.
Still: #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/VrrS3v0MyQ
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2023
Bag drills
DeShawn Shead in white getting defense hyped during bag drills. You can see Darrell Taylor with arm in a sling. pic.twitter.com/fLaWrfFELi
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023
Bobby Wagner showing off
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 4, 2023
