Seahawks 2023 training camp: 7 takeaways from Sunday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks had a couple of special guests at their latest training camp practice yesterday. They also made a few notable roster moves as we move into the first week of the 20323 NFL preseason.

Here are seven takeaways from Sunday’s practice.

Riq Woolen returns from PUP list

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seahawks placed six players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin camp, including second-year standout cornerback Riq Woolen. Yesterday Woolen passed his physical and has been activated off the PUP list. He was spotted with a helmet on.

However, Woolen did not participate in team drills, so he’s not quite 100% back yet. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after practice that they’ll be taking it easy with Woolen for the next week. Woolen suffered a non-contact knee injury while walking on the playing field during OTAs.

Tight end Noah Fant was also activated recently, but Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks and the others are still on the PUP list.

Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril visit

(Photo by Lindsey Wisniewski / Seahawks Wire)

A pair of defensive line legends also stopped by practice, yesterday. Here’s former starting defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril chatting it up with nose tackle Jarran Reed.

Kenny McIntosh timeline

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

During Friday night’s mock game at Lumen Field the Seahawks suffered several injuries. The most-significant appeared to be that of rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, who suffered a left knee sprain.

Good news: Carroll says McIntosh is only going to miss a few weeks.

Pete Carroll said they got “very good news” on Kenny McIntosh’s knee injury. Said it’s a sprain that might keep him out a couple weeks. #seahawks pic.twitter.com/NiJCJpcUaz — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 6, 2023

WR Dareke Young day to day

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Another injury that occurred during Friday night’s scrimmage was that of second-year wide receiver Dareke Young. Carroll told reporters he’s considered day-to-day with a hip/abdomen issue.

Pete Carroll says WR Dareke Young is day to day with a hip/abdomen injury pic.twitter.com/4cj75iO5As — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 7, 2023

Evan Brown on pace to start at center

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The most important position battle happening at camp this year is at center, where a few players are competing to replace now-retired 2022 starting center Austin Blythe.

Right now, it appears that veteran Evan Brown is on track to start. Carroll told reporters yesterday that if the season began today, Brown would be starting at center.

Pete Carroll says if season started today, Evan Brown would be the starting center. Brown worked with starters again today after also starting the mock game Friday. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2023

Seattle also has promising rookie Olu Oluwatimi and returning vet Joey Blount for depth behind Brown. However, we eventually expect Oluwatimi to take over as the starter, perhaps as soon as mid-season.

Dre'Mont Jones hurt his toe

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle’s most-expensive free agent signing this year (or any year) is defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, formerly of the Broncos. Once the season begins, Jones will be starting next to Jarran Reed and Michael Edwards Jr., but he suffered a setback on Sunday.

Carroll told the media that Jones hurt his toe late in practice.

Carroll says Dre’Mont Jones hurt his toe late in practice. No specifics. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2023

While he did not offer specific information, Carroll did say the initial indications were that he is OK, per John Boyle at the team website.

Roster churn continues

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The team also made a couple of roster moves on Sunday. In addition to activing cornerback Riq Woolen from the PUP list, Seattle waived rookie defensive end MJ Anderson out of Iowa State. Taking his place on the 90-man roster will be nose tackle Roderick Perry.

The Seahawks waived DE MJ Anderson, the team announced. He signed with Seattle in May as a UDFA from Iowa State. That leaves an opening on the 90-man roster. @AaronWilson_NFL reports they’re bringing back DT Roderick Perry. Seahawks practice today after yesterday’s off day. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 6, 2023

The Seahawks have another practice on Tuesday, then they’ll take Wednesday off ahead of their preseason debut against the Vikings on Thursday evening.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

