Seahawks 2023 training camp: 5 takeaways from practice No. 7

The Seattle Seahawks were back on the field today after getting Wednesday off following their first two padded practices of the year. Today’s pads-off session was a little more low-key.

Here are a few takeaways from the beat reporters on-site.

Injury updates

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

First, a few injury updates. At running back starter Ken Walker remains sidelined by his groin issue. However, rookie Zach Charbonnet returned to work after missing three straight days iwth a shoulder injury.

Rookie RB Zach Charbonnet back in action after missing a few days of #Seahawks camp with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/GmiW9tDNz0 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 3, 2023

Elsewhere, the Seahawks got linebacker Devin Bush back. However, edge rusher Darrell Taylor is now out. He was spotted with his left arm in a sling. After practice, head coach Pete Carroll told the media that Taylor has a shoulder sprain but it will not require surgery.

As for other injuries on the roster, tight end Noah Fant was activated a few days ago, but the five other players the Seahawks placed on the PUP list to begin training camp are still there.

Taking it easy

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for American Express)

One week from tonight the Seahawks will get to actually hit somebody in a live NFL game when they face the Vikings in their first preseason game of the year. For now, things are still relatively no-contact.

With the mock game tomorrow Seahawks are not in pads today. Blitz may be the only one making contact. pic.twitter.com/VUaxvCjmck — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Tre Brown, Mike Jackson still outside at CB

(AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

With Riq Woolen on the PUP list and Devon Witherspoon competing with Coby Bryant in the slot, the boundary cornerback positions at camp have been occupied by an unlikely pair. Tre Brown has taken over on the left side, while Mike Jackson has taken Woolen’s place on the right.

That arrangement continued into today’s practice.

Tre Brown left, Michael Jackson right continue to be the Seahawks’ starting cornerbacks at training camp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2023

Truthfully, the Seahawks may have one of the deepest secondaries in the entire league this year.

In particular the editions of hyper-versatile safety Julian Love and uber-versatile cornerback Devon Witherspoon will make them extremely difficult to match up with – and when Jamal Adams comes back it’s going to get even more interesting.

Blue angels also practicing

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of year when the blue angels are touring. Pilots need practice as much as anyone, of course – and today was the day when they were practicing overhead at the same time as the Seahawks.

The annual day when the Blue Angels practice the same time as the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/PFOVhoCczP — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Ups and downs and more ups at WR

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The best and the worst of the Seahawks wide receiver corps was on display on two consecutive plays during 11-on-11 drills.

First, Geno Smith threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. However, on the very next play Smith’s pass went off of Dee Eskridge’s hands, resulting in an interception by free safety Quandre Diggs.

2-play sequence: Geno throws a 45-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf on a free play (offsides). Next play: Geno tried to hit Eskridge, who tips the ball up. Quandre Diggs picked it off. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 3, 2023

It’s only one play – and there’s no video to boot – but Eskridge is pretty fortunate the Seahawks invested a Day 2 pick in him. The good news is having an athlete like DK can cover for a lot. A few minutes later Metcalf scored another touchdown on a go ball.

Geno and DK just hooked up on a nice go ball in the red zone for a TD. Nice release by DK, too. Mike Jack in coverage. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 3, 2023

Tomorrow night the Seahawks play their annual scrimmage game as part of fan fest at Lumen Field. Practice begins at 5:20 p.m. PT.

More Seahawks training camp stories

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

5 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice

4 takeaways from Monday’s practice

Sights, sounds from practice No. 6

Sights, sounds from practice No. 5

Sights, sounds from Sunday’s practice

Updated 90-man roster by jersey number

200 photos from Seahawks training camp

News around the NFL

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter excelling at Eagles training camp

Watch: Slow-motion replay of Joe Burrow’s injury

Kyler Murray’s timeline to return from ACL injury

49ers star Nick Bosa to hold out of training camp

Poona Ford gets a pick-six at Bills training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire