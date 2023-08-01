Seahawks 2023 training camp: 5 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped up another training camp practice. Today’s session at the VMAC was the team’s sixth since the start of camp and the second day of full pads.

Here are five takeaways from the media members on-site.

Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet are still out

The situation at the top of Seattle’s running back depth chart has not improved. Starter Ken Walker and top backup Zach Charbonnet remain out with their respective injuries. Rookie guard Anthony Bradford and tight end Will Dissly were also out today.

The sixth practice of Seahawks camp is underway. In pads for the second straight day. Ken Walker III (groin) is here but still out. Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) also still out. Looks like G Anthony Bradford is sitting as well. TE Will Dissly is back after not practicing yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GCSyirgo7Y — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 1, 2023

For now the Seahawks have signed a couple of undrafted rookies to help while Walker and Charbonnet are out. They’ve added SaRodorick Thompson from Texas Tech and Wayne Taulapapa from Washington to the 90-man roster.

Moms love Bobby Wagner

Perhaps the most-rewarding thing to witness this offseason has been the Seattle fanbase re-embracing Bobby Wagner after his year off playing for the division rival Rams. Wagner reportedly took less money to return to the Seahawks and after a year of poor Wagner-less linebacker play the fans love him more than ever before.

Today we got another wholesome moment in No. 54’s reunion tour when a kid in the crowd offered Wagner a date with his mom for an autograph.

In the middle of a sled drill, Bobby Wagner thrills Seahawks fans at training camp day 6. One boy holding a football and pen yelled: “Bobby! You sign my ball I’ll get you a date with my mom!” Wagner turned back and smiled. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/nxjS3hkMdE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2023

A Richard Sherman appearance

Another Legion of Boom legend was in the building today, as we got a surprise appearance from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. He was spotted chatting with general manager John Schneider.

Richard Sherman and John Schneider chopping it up. pic.twitter.com/GJZRNBWQ6J — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2023

Sherman and the organization were on bad terms for a few years but have since made up. Sherm has even been helping coach up fellow fifth-round draft pick Riq Woolen.

Julian Love's end zone pick

The secondary Seattle has put together this year is by far the best one they’ve had since the peak LOB days. We got a reminder of that during today’s practice when safety Julian Love picked off a pass from Geno Smith intended for Dee Eskridge in the end zone.

Big play by the defense just now: Geno went deep to Dee Eskridge and was picked off in the end zone by Julian Love — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

Geno Smith bites back

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year didn’t go on tilt after the pick, though. Geno Smith responded to the interception by throwing a couple of touchdown passes, first a deep bomb touchdown to wide receiver Tyler Lockett…

Geno just hit Tyler for a looooong touchdown against the first-team defense. Tyler got open in the deep middle. (Nearest defenders were Love and Bryant but I’m not exactly sure what happened) — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

And then another to a wide open Colby Parkinson.

Geno just bought some time and hit Colby Parkinson wide open for a catch and run touchdown of at least 50 yards. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2023

The Seahawks have the day off tomorrow. Practice resumes Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, then the following evening is the fan fest at Lumen Field at 5:20, which will include a mock game.

