Seahawks 2023 training camp: 4 takeaways from Sunday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks held another training camp practice yesterday.

Here are some takeaways from the beat reporters who were on-site at the VMAC in Renton.

7 to 14 connection working

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Starting quarterback Geno Smith and star wide receiver DK Metcalf were reported to be locked in during the team blitz period, hooking up for a couple of long touchdowns – including one from the slot.

Geno and DK were locked in during team blitz period just now. Couple great deep ball connections for TDs. First one came with DK lined up inside, which kinda shows how important that nickel DB is. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 13, 2023

Other observers called it the best practice of training camp so far for Smith.

S Jonathan Sutherland gets a turn at nickel

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

With No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon sidelined by a hamstring injury again, safety Jonathan Sutherland got a long run with the first-team defense at the nickel/slot position.

14th practice of Seahawks training camp ends. Loooong run for undrafted rookie Jonanthan Sutherland from Penn State at 1st nickel, with Devon Witherspoon still out (hamstring). Pete Carroll coaching Sutherland a lot. Makes me think he’s about to make the team. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, last year’s starter at nickel – Coby Bryant – appears to be settling in as a full-time safety.

A vet day for Bobby Wagner

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As for the captain of the defense, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner got a veteran’s day off from practice. With backup Jon Rhattigan also out, Nick Bellore had to put in some reps at linebacker.

Seahawks practice over for today. A few quick notes: Bobby Wagner got the day off from team drills, and with Jon Rhattigan also out, Nick Bellore got a lot of snaps with the starters… — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2023

Devin Bush is back

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

After getting one day off to rest what head coach Pete Carroll called a swollen knee, linebacker Devin Bush was back on the field yesterday.

Devin Bush back at inside linebacker today after missing Seahawks practice yesterday ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/uWJsloVitJ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2023

With Jordyn Brooks sidelined by his ACL injury, Bush projects as the team’s starter next to Bobby Wagner once the season begins.

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

