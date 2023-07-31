Seahawks 2023 training camp: 4 takeaways from practice No. 4

The Seattle Seahawks concluded their fourth practice of training camp on Sunday. After an off-day, the team was back at again, albeit with some notable continued absences.

Below are four takeaways from the fourth practice of training camp.

Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are dealing with injuries

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

As mentioned in the practice No. 3 article, running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet were absent. Unfortunately, this continued on Sunday. Head coach Pete Carroll explained how both players were dealing with injuries. Walker has hurt his groin, and with Charbonnet it is a shoulder issue.

Pete Carroll says lead RB Kenneth Walker has a groin injury and may remain out a while so the Seahawks can be sure to quiet that down. Rookie Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder injury and is getting checked by doctors today. Out indefinitely. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/h2XDj7a0XL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2023

With the top two running backs injured, could this lead Seattle to perhaps inquire with the Colts about a certain player of theirs?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to impress

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

We’ve already covered how JSN is starting to turn heads at training camp, and at this rate we’re likely to continue. At practice No. 4, JSN made yet another remarkable touchdown, a toe tapper in the end zone. He also beat out fellow first round pick Devon Witherspoon for another score.

Bobby is still Bobby

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Any worries that the 33 year old linebacker might be missing a step are probably misplaced. Wagner has not only missed a game in the last four seasons, he looks as spry as ever during training camp. His play of the day was breaking up a pass in deep coverage.

Tre Brown a nice day today. JSN another impressive catch with a toe tap in back of end zone. But Bobby Wagner might have stolen the show with a breakup of a pass for DeeJay Dallas about 30 yards down field. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2023

Olu Oluwatimi gets the start at center

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The battle for the starting center position is well underway. After Evan Brown started on Friday, Michigan rookie Olu Oluwatimi got the start on Sunday. This continues a trend where both Oluwatimi and Brown have alternated starting spots given the day. Pete Carroll’s top mantra is “always compete” and right now, he’s putting his money where his mouth is. Rookie vs veteran free agent signing. It’s all up in the air for grabs.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

