Seahawks 2023 training camp: 4 takeaways from practice No. 3

The Seattle Seahawks have concluded their third practice of training camp. It was a notable one, including the arrival of a certain first round draft pick.

After three days of practice, the players will have an off day on Sunday.

Below are four takeaways from the third day of practice.

Devon Witherspoon arrives

Breathe easy, 12’s. Seattle’s first pick of the 2023 NFL draft (No. 5 overall) is finally at practice. After a brief holdout regarding signing bonuses, Devon Witherspoon is officially under contract. He will be competing with Coby Bryant for the slot position as of right now. Not dealing with legitimate contract drama is always a blessing this time of year.

Geno Smith offers praise to C Olu Oluwatimi...

One position battle to keep an eye on this preseason is for starting center. A weak point on the line last year, the Seahawks addressed it directly by signing Evan Brown from the Lions and drafting Olu Oluwatimi from Michigan. Quarterback Geno Smith was quite complimentary of his “rookie” center:

“You can’t tell he’s a rookie,” Smith stated. “You really get the presence of a vet. When you have a guy like that you can trust him, and he’s a guy who if he steps in there, we are not going to really worry about it. He’s surrounded by other great players and he himself is a great player.”

Smith would describe Oluwatimi’s integration into the offense as “seamless.”

...But don't count Evan Brown out of the race yet

There’s a reason why Evan Brown was a starter for his time in Detroit: he’s a pretty good player as well. Certainly one where the competition at center is going to be a legitimate battle going in to 2023. While Geno Smith offered praise to Oluwatimi, he was complimentary of Brown, calling him a smart and versatile player.

Brown has also gotten two days as a starter, with Oluwatimi being inserted in between.

Seahawks starting center so far in training camp: Day 1: Evan Brown

Day 2: Olu Oluwatimi

Day 3: Evan Brown

Saturday: Players day off

Sunday: ???…@thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

Ken Walker sits out second straight day

Another now ongoing story emerging has been the absence of running back Kenneth Walker III, as well as his rookie counterpart Zach Charbonnet.

Walker has been out for two consecutive days, and Charbonnet missed as well. As stated by ESPN’s Brady Henderson below, there has been no word as to why they have been out of practice. Something to monitor moving forward, as Walker and Charbonnet represent significant factors of Seattle’s offensive potential.

Second straight that Ken Walker III didn't practice. We haven't heard from Pete Carroll since Wed., so no official word on why he's been out. Zach Charbonnet also DNP today. Evan Brown was back with the No. 1 OL at center after Olu Oluwatimi got the first-team reps yesterday — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 28, 2023

