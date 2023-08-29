Seahawks 2023 roster cuts tracker: Easop Winston, Matt Landers make 16

Tim Weaver
·2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks have waived wide receivers Easop Winston Jr. and Matt Landers, according to reports by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network and Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, respectively. That brings the total to 16 reported or announced cuts.

Here’s where we will be tracking all of the latest roster cut news.

WR Malik Flowers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

WR Justin Marshall

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

CB Benjie Franklin

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(Announced by team)

RB Wayne Taulapapa

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

DE Jordan Ferguson

Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

CB Chris Steele

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

TE Sal Cannella

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

(Announced by team)

TE Griffin Hebert

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

CB Arquon Bush

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tyjon Lindsey

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jalen McKenzie

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

OL Liam Ryan

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DT Matt Gotel

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

G Kendall Randolph

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

WR Easop Winston Jr.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

WR Matt Landers

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire