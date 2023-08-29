Seahawks 2023 roster cuts tracker: Easop Winston, Matt Landers make 16

The Seattle Seahawks have waived wide receivers Easop Winston Jr. and Matt Landers, according to reports by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network and Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, respectively. That brings the total to 16 reported or announced cuts.

Here’s where we will be tracking all of the latest roster cut news.

WR Malik Flowers

WR Justin Marshall

CB Benjie Franklin

RB Wayne Taulapapa

DE Jordan Ferguson

CB Chris Steele

TE Sal Cannella

TE Griffin Hebert

The Seahawks are continuing to make cuts today ahead of tomorrow's deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53. They've informed TE Griffin Hebert that he's being waived, I'm told. Hebert is a UDFA from Louisiana Tech. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2023

CB Arquon Bush

WR Tyjon Lindsey

OT Jalen McKenzie

OL Liam Ryan

DT Matt Gotel

The Seahawks have informed NT Matt Gotel that he's being waived, per source. Gotel, an alumn of Lakes High School in Tacoma, spent parts of the last two offseasons with Seattle. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 29, 2023

G Kendall Randolph

The Seahawks have informed G Kendall Randolph that he's being waived, I'm told. Randolph is a UDFA from Alabama. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 29, 2023

WR Easop Winston Jr.

The #Seahawks waived WR Easop Winston, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

WR Matt Landers

#Seahawks waived WR Matt Landers, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2023

