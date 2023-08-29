Seahawks 2023 roster cuts tracker: Easop Winston, Matt Landers make 16
The Seattle Seahawks have waived wide receivers Easop Winston Jr. and Matt Landers, according to reports by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network and Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, respectively. That brings the total to 16 reported or announced cuts.
Here’s where we will be tracking all of the latest roster cut news.
WR Malik Flowers
(Announced by team)
WR Justin Marshall
(Announced by team)
CB Benjie Franklin
(Announced by team)
RB Wayne Taulapapa
(Announced by team)
DE Jordan Ferguson
(Announced by team)
CB Chris Steele
(Announced by team)
TE Sal Cannella
(Announced by team)
TE Griffin Hebert
The Seahawks are continuing to make cuts today ahead of tomorrow's deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53. They've informed TE Griffin Hebert that he's being waived, I'm told. Hebert is a UDFA from Louisiana Tech.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2023
CB Arquon Bush
WR Tyjon Lindsey
OT Jalen McKenzie
OL Liam Ryan
DT Matt Gotel
The Seahawks have informed NT Matt Gotel that he's being waived, per source. Gotel, an alumn of Lakes High School in Tacoma, spent parts of the last two offseasons with Seattle.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 29, 2023
G Kendall Randolph
The Seahawks have informed G Kendall Randolph that he's being waived, I'm told. Randolph is a UDFA from Alabama.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 29, 2023
WR Easop Winston Jr.
The #Seahawks waived WR Easop Winston, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023
WR Matt Landers
#Seahawks waived WR Matt Landers, per source.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2023