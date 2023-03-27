Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft roundup: 5 options for the No. 5 overall pick

The Seattle Seahawks are in position to do something special this offseason. Armed with the second-most draft capital in the league and coming off an all-time great draft class, they could turn their roster into a true contender if they make the right moves. The centerpiece of their treasure chest is the fifth overall pick in the draft – the equivalent of an infinity stone in the NFL’s cinematic universe. What they do with that pick could have a massive impact on how well the team does over the next few years.

On the one hand, they could use it to select one of this year’s elite quarterback prospects. Or, they could choose a blue-chip piece to turn their defense around. They also might consider trading down and adding even more capital to their reserve.

So, what should they do? Let’s see who the experts are mocking to Seattle. Here are several options for their No. 5 overall pick from recent mock drafts around the web.

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From NFL.com:

“The Seahawks pair second-year corner Tariq Woolen with another exceptional athlete in Gonzalez, giving the team its best outside duo since the “Legion of Boom” days. Gonzalez’s ball skills are tremendous, and he sticks with any outside receiver lined up on his side.”

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From Sports Illustrated:

“After the season, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks “have to become more dynamic up front.” Drafting Wilson here, after signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency, would help Seattle do just that. Wilson finished his most productive season with 61 tackles, 14 TFLs and seven sacks despite a foot injury that cut it short. He has an excellent combination of size, length and power, and inside-outside versatility.”

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

From the Draft Network:

“While quarterback is not a glaring immediate need, Pete Carroll can’t pass up on the idea of drafting one of the most athletic quarterbacks to ever enter the draft. Richardson needs to develop and sitting behind Geno Smith is the perfect situation for him. And don’t be surprised if you see some creative packages for Richardson throughout his rookie year.”

Story continues

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

From Pro Football Network:

“I think draft analysts are overthinking Myles Murphy a bit. He’s a freak athlete and just turned 21 years old in January. And while we would’ve loved to see more pure dominance from a player with his tools, that’s not what’s asked of Clemson’s front. The Tigers want their line to play the point of attack rather than risking gap integrity to bowl over an offensive lineman. Regardless, pair Murphy with longtime independent DL trainer (now Seahawks pass-rush specialist) BT Jordan, and watch how quickly opposing offenses begin to scheme against the first-team All-ACC prospect.”

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

From Sports Naut:

“This is a dream scenario for the Seattle Seahawks. Will Anderson Jr. was the most dominant pass rusher in college football over the last two seasons. He racked up 207 pressures in three seasons at Alabama (PFF). Anderson solves the Seahawks’ pass-rushing issues and his presence would make life even easier for a great cornerback tandem.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire