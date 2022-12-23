Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The Christmas wishlist edition

The Seattle Seahawks have some obvious roster needs as the 2022 NFL season winds down. First and foremost, they need more talent along their defensive line, both to stop the run and get to the quarterback more often. They could also use an upgrade (or two) at inside linebacker and a new starting center.

For our first seven-round mock draft of 2023, we went with the idea of selecting who we wanted in each around rather than predicting what the team might do. Thanks to a fortuitous draft board, we were able to check almost all of those boxes and get a few surprise treats along the way. Here’s our Christmas wishlist mock.

Pick No. 3: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Carter (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is the most popular mock draft pick for the Seahawks for obvious reasons. Odds are they will be taking either him or Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with their first pick. Carter is definitely the best run defender in this draft, but he may also be the best player overall. Some analysts even believe he’s the best iDL to come along since Aaron Donald. It will take more than just one guy to turn things around, but adding Carter gives Seattle a much better chance of stopping the bleed against the run.

Pick No. 15: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks had a tough time finding a true No. 3 receiver and tight end Noah Fant hasn’t made the impact we thought he would. Johnston (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) would be guaranteed to change all that. His numbers don’t scream out superstar, but he’s ranked the No. 1 receiver in this draft class for a reason. Adding Johnston would give Seattle a receiver trio that no other NFL team could match.

Pick No. 34: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The big question heading into the upcoming draft is if the Seahawks should use an early pick on a potential franchise quarterback. From where we stand, Geno Smith should be starting Week 1, but it would be foolish to pass entirely on a strong QB class. Richardson (6-foot-4, 236 pounds) is still a bit raw but he has all the athletic tools to be a star. After a year or two of sitting behind Geno, he may be ready to thrive.

Story continues

Pick No. 46: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

While they have their strong points, Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks are simply overwhelmed in coverage too often. Among linebackers Barton ranks No. 99 in PFF’s coverage grade and Brooks doesn’t even crack the top 200. Sanders (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) gives Seattle a chance to reset. He has seven PBUs over the last two seasons plus 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.

Pick No. 78: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

At some point the Seahawks will need to take a swing at improving their edge rotation, which currently consists of Uchenna Nwosu and a bunch of other guys not even worth mentioning. Our first swing is White, (6-foot-4, 276 pounds) who is coming off a breakout Senior season, having racked up 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

Pick No. 110: Clemson EDGE K.J. Henry

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

We double-dipped at EDGE here to give Clint Hurtt another shot at landing an impact pass rusher. Henry (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) has improved his production every season in college. In 47 games, he’s posted 13 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

Pick No. 141: Illinois RB Chase Brown

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The team’s current situation is a good reminder of why it’s wise to keep fresh blood coming in at running back every year. Brown (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has been incredibly productive over the last two seasons, totaling 2,648 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging over 5.0 yards per carry.

Pick No. 142: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle may seem set at this position thanks to their awesome 2022 draft haul, but you can never have too much depth at cornerback. Kelly (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) at least has the requisite length and ball skills. In 37 games at Stanford he’s posted three interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

Pick No. 174: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

We would have preferred to take a center earlier in the draft, but the board just didn’t fall that way. With Van Pran (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) the Seahawks at least have another option if they don’t want to sign on for another full season of Austin Blythe.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire