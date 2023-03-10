Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The post-Scouting Combine edition

Now that the Scouting Combine is over we have a much better idea of what the top prospects in this class are all about. Our latest Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft paid extra attention to those prospects who stood out during combine drills, while addressing every major roster need and taking advantage of the deepest positions in this class.

The biggest question for Seattle this year – even after re-signing Geno Smith – is if they will select a quarterback with their No. 5 overall pick. For this round, that answer was a yes. Here’s how the entire seven-round mock draft played out.

Pick No. 5: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stroud (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) may not have Bryce Young’s Heisman or Anthony Richardson’s all-time athletic numbers. However, if you had to pick one QB from this class to start a game for the Seahawks next Sunday then Stroud would have to be at the top of the list. On the field Stroud can replicate many of the things Geno Smith does well, including ball placement, pocket movement and deep accuracy. His high football IQ should offer a smooth transition whenever Seattle decides to move on from Smith – which could be as soon as next year based on the structure of his contract.

Pick No. 20: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Smith may come in a relatively small package for his position (he’s listed at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds with 9″ hands and 32.625″ arms). However, that package is also extremely explosive. At the combine Smith put up a 4.39 second 40-yard dash time, a 41.5″ vertical leap and a 10’8″ broad jump. Athleticism isn’t everything, but it’s tough to pass on those kind of rare physical gifts.

Pick No. 37: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks met with at least five defensive prospects at the combine, including Daiyan Henley. His measurables (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and athletic testing numbers were respectable enough and his game has the range, speed and toughness Seattle’s linebackers need. With a year or two to learn behind Bobby Wagner (fingers crossed) he could develop into a respectable starter.

Story continues

Pick No. 51: TCU OL Steve Avila

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During his time in college Avila (6-foot-3, 332 pounds) played every offensive line position with the except for left tackle, including starting 11 games at center as a Junior in 2021. That versatility in itself makes him worth the pick, but Seattle has a serious need at center following Austin Blythe’s retirement. If nothing else Avila should be an upgrade in pass protection. This past season Avila didn’t allow a single sack at left guard and PFF gave him an 83.6 grade in that area.

Pick No. 83: Houston WR Nathaniel Dell

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s passing offense is almost a perfect, complete picture. One of the missing pieces is a capable slot receiver who can complement what star wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett bring to the table. Enter Nathaniel Dell (5-foot-8, 163 pounds) who has the requisite short-area quickness and thrived from the slot at Houston. In 2022 he caught 109 passes and led the nation in receiving yards (1,398) and touchdown catches (17).

Pick No. 122: Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Waiting this long to pick an interior lineman is a risk, but the defensive line depth in this class makes it possible. Turner (6-foot-3, 288 pounds) has gotten extremely high marks for his run defense. PFF gave him a 93.1 grade there in 2022. That givess Turner an obvious appeal to the Seahawks, who couldn’t stop to run even when their lives depended on it last season.

Pick No. 153: Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This appears to be the sweet spot for cornerback picks in Seattle. Back in 2022 Richard Sherman was taken at No. 154 overall and Tariq Woolen last year was No. 153. Here’s to hoping for a hat trick. Jakorian Bennett is a very different type of corner than those two, coming in at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds. Bennett has a remarkable athletic profile in his own way, though. He had a 96 athletic score at the combine, highlighted by a 4.3 second 40-yard dash and an 11’1″ broad jump. He also has ball skills to spare, having racked up five interceptions and 22 pass breakups over the last two years.

Pick No. 156: UAB RB DeWayne McBride

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If they decide not to re-sign Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks should be in the market for a backup behind Offensive Rookie of the Year Ken Walker. DeWayne McBride (5-foot-10, 209 pounds) fits the physical mold Pete Carroll wants at this position and we know he can produce. Last year at Houston he averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns.

Pick No. 197: Miami (FL) TE Will Mallory

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With our last pick (maybe) we decided to hit up what’s considered to be a vb]ery deep class of tight ends. Will Mallory checked in at the combine at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds and displayed his rare speed for the position. He recorded a 4.54 second 40-yard dash and a 36.5″ vertical, earning an 84 overall athletic score.

An extra 10th draft pick?

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Most mock draft machines and Tankathan have the Seahawks with nine draft picks this year. That may not be the case, though. According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, Seattle actually has 10.

My understanding is they have 10 picks. You’ve seen them listed with nine under the assumption they had to give a seventh-rounder to Houston as part of the John Reid trade. I’ve been told by multiple sources that they don’t have to give that pick up. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 8, 2023

We will find out for sure how many picks they have when the NFL releases the full seven round order of picks, which should be coming any day now.

Mock draft recap, grade

For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus liked our draft and most of our picsk- with the exception of Henley. In the end we earned an A- grade. Here’s the recap of the full draft class.

via PFF

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire