The Seahawks have signed four new players since the 2023 free agency period opened on Monday and re-signed some of their own.

Here are our grades for each individual signing so far.

QB Geno Smith: A+

We will begin with Geno Smith, even though he’s not an outside free agent. That’s because retaining Smith was the most-important move Seattle will make this offseason outside of who they pick in the draft. Smith’s contract is essentially a three-year, $75 million deal with incentives that the Seahawks can get out of after just one year if they really want to. If Geno continues to play like he did last season it’s a steal – if he improves it may well become the best non-rookie contract for a quarterback in the NFL.

DL Dre'Mont Jones: A-

The big ticket item of this free agent class has been the Seahawks signing former Denver defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who they tried to get last year in the Russell Wilson deal. Jones’ deal isn’t cheap (three years, $51 million). However, he offers a major upgrade at their most-critical position of need outside of linebacker and he’s only 26 years old. He’s already a potent interior pass rush threat and if he improves against the run there will likely be Pro Bowls in his future.

DL Jarran Reed: B-

Seattle is serious about improving their interior rotation. So serious that they’ve doubled up already, bringing back former defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal worth a total of $10.8 million. That’s not exactly a home-town discount, but they are getting a solid and proven starter at a position of need. Reed was a quality run defender in his first stint with the Seahawks and should help improve that most-critical area of the game.

C Evan Brown: C+

Seattle has also addressed the interior of the offensive line, signing former Lions center/guard Evan Brown. While he has experience at right guard general manager John Schneider says he’s truly a center. Brown is only on a one-year deal for a small dollar amount, but like Austin Blythe and Ethan Pocic before him he’s struggled in pass protection. Signing Brown should not stop the Seahaws from finding their next franchise center in the draft.

QB Drew Lock: B

The Seahawks also re-signed their backup quartebrack Drew Lock yesterday. He’s agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million with incentives that can push it up to $7.5 million. That’s a reasonable deal for a backup these days and Lock has enough physical talent to still develop into a solid QB. Re-signing him shouldn’t stop Seattle from drafting a quarterback this year – especially if one of the top four is available at No. 5 overall.

LB Devin Bush: C-

The most recent free agent move came in overnight, as the Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush. Financials have not yet been reported, but Bush doesn’t seem to be what they need at this spot. He is undersized for the position and as his speed diminishes he will become more and more vulnerable over time. Then again, he’s only 24 years old. Perhaps Seattle can get something out of him that Pittsburgh couldn’t. For now, this signing leaves us a little cold.

