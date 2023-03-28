Seahawks 2023 free agency: Contract details for each signing

The Seattle Seahawks went against type in free agency this year, spending freely to bolster a defensive front seven that was their greatest weakness last season. They have also re-signed both of the two quarterbacks they carried on the roster in 2022. Seattle has gotten mostly good grades for their signings, but the devil is always in the details for these contracts. So, let’s take a look.

Here are the details for every deal that we have numbers for so far.

QB Geno Smith

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Contract details: Three years, worth $75 million with $40 million in guarantees. If Smith reaches all his incentives the max value of the deal tops out at $105 million. Incentives are based on matching his 2022 production.

2023 cap hit: $10.1 million

DL Dre'Mont Jones

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Contract details: Three years, worth $51 million with $30 million guaranteed. Jones’ deal included a $20 million signing bonus.

2023 cap number: $10.056 million

DL Jarran Reed

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Two years, worth $9 million with $4.19 million guaranteed. Reed also has a total of $1.5 million in incentives.

2023 cap number: $3.03 million

OL Evan Brown

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Contract details: One year, worth $2.25 million with $600,000 guaranteed. Brown’s deal has incentives that can push the total value to $3.025 million.

2023 cap number: $2.25 million

QB Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Contract details: One year, worth $4 million with $1.75 million guaranteed.

2023 cap number: $4 million

LB Devin Bush

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: One year, worth $3.5 million with $1.74 million guaranteed.

2023 cap number: $3.5 million

LB Bobby Wagner

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Contract details: One year, worth $7 million.

2023 cap number: TBD

