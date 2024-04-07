Seahawks 2023 draft class ranked fifth-best in the NFL by PFF

The Seahawks will be shooting for their third-straight strong draft class in 2024. While there’s still time for the 2022 and 2023 classes to trend up or down, so far it’s clear that Seattle got a good haul in both cases.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks’ draft from last year was the fifth-best in the league. They picked up several very promising players, but the brightest gem in the bunch is of course the No. 5 overall pick, former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

“Devon Witherspoon finished the regular season with the fourth-best overall grade among qualified cornerbacks. He and Antoine Winfield Jr. were the only defensive backs to finish the regular season with a grade of at least 79.0 in run defense, coverage and pass rush.”

Witherspoon wasn’t the team’s only first-round pick, though. In Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seatle also nabbed the best wide receiver in the class. Assuming JSN grows and Spoon continues to thrive, netting CB1 and WR1 in any NFL draft class is an unqualified home run, no matter how the rest of the class fares.

The only teams that ranked higher than the Seahawks were the Detroit Lions, LA Rams, Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

