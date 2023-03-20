Seahawks 2023 depth chart projections after first wave of free agency

The Seattle Seahawks have added five new players over the last week. They also re-signed understudy quarterback Drew Lock to a one-year deal. While it’s still early in the offseason, these moves give us a better idea of what the roster will look like once the season begins.

Here are our depth chart projections after the first wave of free agent signings.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Starter: Geno Smith

Depth: Drew Lock

Aside from Lock and Smith there are no other QBs on the roster at this time. Last season Seattle carried a third on the practice squad, though. There’s also at least a decent chance they will pick a quarterback early in the draft.

Running back

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Starter: Ken Walker

Depth: DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson

With Rashaad Penny in Philadelphia and Travis Homer gone to Chicago the cupboard is pretty bare at RB. While this is officially Walker’s time to shine as the full-time starter, other than that there’s no certainty to go around. Expect Seattle to draft a running back – probably earlier than you would like – and sign another veteran at some point.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Starters: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

Depth: Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Easop Winston Jr., Connor Wedington

Wide receiver is another spot that will need a serious infusion. Seattle needs somebody who does their best work from the slot and at least one receiver who thrives in adding yards after the catch – which is easily the greatest weakness for this group.

Tight end

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starter: Will Dissly

Depth: Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

All three of these tight ends played well last season and should return in 2023. However, Fant and Parkinson are both on the last year of their contracts. Expect the Seahawks to take advantage of a deep draft class at this position, which could shake up the depth chart.

Left tackle

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starter: Charles Cross

Primary backup: Stone Forsythe

Cross was far from perfect, but his performance in 2022 was superb for a first-year left tackle. He should only improve with age and barring a major injury he should be their starter here for a long time. They could use more of a sure thing for a backup, though.

Left guard

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starter: Damien Lewis

Depth: Greg Eiland

After a down-2021 campaign Lewis became Seattle’s best offensive lineman last season, earning strong grades in both pass protection and run blocking. Lewis and Eiland are also in the last year of their contracts, though – so don’t be shocked if the Seahawks draft a left guard prospect.

Center

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Evan Brown

Depth: Joey Hunt

Signing Brown to a one-year deal is a bandaid at center, not a long-term solution. While he’s the clear favorite to start now that could very well change if the Seahawks draft a center, which they should and will. Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz is the top option in this class and they are reportedly enamored with him.

Right guard

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Starter: Phil Haynes

Depth: Jake Curhan

With Gabe Jackson out of the picture this is now firmly Phil Haynes’ spot. He played half of the snaps at this spot last season, anyway. Curhan barely saw the field last year and struggled when he did, so it’s possible Evan Brown will slide over here once the Seahawks draft their center of the future.

Right tackle

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starter: Abe Lucas

Depth: Stone Forsythe, Jalen McKenzie

Like Cross at left tackle, Abe Lucas was also awesome for a rookie. In fact, he may have an even higher ceiling. These two are likely the long-term bookends. However, Seattle is showing interest in Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Interior defensive line

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Dre’Mont Jones, Al Woods, Jarran Reed

Depth: Myles Adams, Bryan Mone, Jarrod Hewitt

Assuming they stick with the 3-4 base the starters are easy to pick out, here. However, one look at the depth behind them is a good indicator of why general manager John Schneider says they’re not done talking to DL.

Edge

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Starters: Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor

Depth: Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Josh Onujiogu, Tyreke Smith, Chris Garrett

Together Nwosu and Taylor combined for 19 sacks last season. That’s a good number but it’s also not the complete picture for pressure – which Seattle struggled mightily to produce consistently last year. Expect a veteran edge to sign as well as a high draft pick to come.

Linebacker

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush

Depth: Vi Jones, Jon Rhattigan

Send help please.

Cornerback

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starters: Tariq Woolen (RCB), Mike Jackson (LCB), Julian Love (Slot)

Depth: Tre Brown, Isaiah Dunn, Coby Bryant

The Seahawks have a strong and young foundation here – especially if Love takes over for Bryant in the slot as we expect. While Jackson did well enough last season on the left boundary, they should look to find a long-term upgrade in the 2023 NFL draft – where cornerback is the deepest position by far.

Safety

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Starters: Quandre Diggs (FS), Jamal Adams (SS)

Depth: Ryan Neal, Joey Blount

It’s tough to project what’s going to happen at safety, especially given Adams’ latest injury and the arrival of Love. Perhaps they’ll include Love in his group and try more three-safety sets. Perhaps Adams will move down to off-ball linebacker full-time. For now, it’s all to be determind.

Specialists

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Michael Dickson (P), Jason Myers (K), no LS on roster

PR: DeeJay Dallas

KR: ???

Tyler Ott has been Seattle’s long-snapper for a while now but he suffered an injury early in the year and was replaced by Carson Tinker. Both are now free agents, so this spot is officially up for grabs. The Seahawks also have an opening at kick returner with Godwin Igwebuike on the market.

