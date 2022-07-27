Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from the first day of practice

The Seattle Seahawks have completed their first day of 2022 training camp.

Here are seven takeaways from their first practice and Pete Carroll’s press conference afterwards.

D.K. Metcalf present but not participating

DK Metcalf is here at training camp, as ESPN reported yesterday. But he’s not wearing a helmet at the start of practice, so it doesn’t look like he’s taking part. The star WR is seeking a massive extension and is also coming off foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/h2BYOY0ShC — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

There was some speculation as to whether or not star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would show up or not as he seeks a new contract. Rest easy, fans. While Metcalf did not report for mandatory minicamp he was present for today’s session. However, he did not participate in any drills. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal. For what it’s worth. after practice Pete Carroll said the team is “right there” on getting him a new contract.

Seahawks sign three new players

The @Seahawks signed three players prior to this afternoon's first training camp practice. #GoHawks https://t.co/ayoySgMwxA — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 27, 2022

Seattle has added three players to the roster. Earlier today, the team announced the signings of guards Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson plus tight end Jake Hausmann. The team’s 90-man offseason roster is now full – plus an extra man as international linebacker Aaron Donkor has an exception.

Helmets only

Many players wearing the new Guardian Caps on their helmets. pic.twitter.com/HNfNDktZ7c — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

For the first few days of training camp the activities are relatively light. Due to stipulations in the collective bargaining agreement, these early practices are limited to helmets only, no pads or shells. Teams will begin adding more equipment and contact to their drills as time goes on. For now, they are required by the CBA to keep things light and safe.

Story continues

Geno Smith still winning QB1 battle

Still Geno Smith running the first-team offense, Drew Lock the 2s to begin Seahawks training camp. Lock did get a couple 1s reps with the starting O-line in 11-man offense vs No defense @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 27, 2022

In the competition to determine who will replace Russell Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback Geno Smith remains in the lead. Smith continued to run with the first-team offense today, while Drew Lock led the backups. The final decision likely won’t be made until the preseason is over, though.

Jake Curhan starting at RT

The No. 1 OL was, for the most part: LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Blythe, RG Gabe Jackson and RT Jake Curran. Phil Haynes alternated some with Jackson and Abe Lucas got some first-team reps late in practice at RT. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

As for the other major position battle on offense, second-year OL Jake Curhan took the majority of first-team reps at right tackle. Rookie Abe Lucas did get some snaps late. Stone Forsythe has also been involved in the RT competition but is considered a distant third option.

Sidney Jones, Artie Burns leading boundary CB battles

No. 1 CBs were mostly Sidney Jones on the left side and Artie Burns on the right side. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

On defense the two most interesting competitions are at the boundary cornerback positions. Seattle brought in two rookies this year in Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. However, today it was veterans Sidney Jones (left) and Artie Burns (right) running with the first-team defense.

Pete Carroll emotional over Chris Carson, K.J. Wright retirements

Pete Carroll says “it breaks my heart” Seahawks’ Chris Carson has to quit playing at age 27 because of limited range of motion in his neck. “I loved the way Chris Carson played. His style. His creativity.” Failed repeated doctors tests, the last one last month. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/GkI3kyUXa1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 27, 2022

The Seahawks lost two beloved players to retirement this week. Yesterday, running back Chris Carson had to retire due to his neck injury. Today, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day deal to go out with the team that drafted him 11 years ago. Carroll says he was heartbroken about Carson’s situation and admitted the Wright signing was emotional for everybody.

Pete Carroll said having K.J. Wright and his family in to sign a one-day today was "real emotional for all of us." #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) July 27, 2022

1

1

1

1