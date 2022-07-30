Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from Saturday practice

The Seahawks have wrapped up another training camp practice, the third on their schedule.

Here are a few takeaways from the media that were on-site.

DK Metcalf returns

DK Metcalf with helmet on and practicing today. pic.twitter.com/PwjGbP4EUc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2022

Fresh off signing a new contract that included a $30 million signing bonus, star wide receiver DK Metcalf returned to practice after sitting out the first couple of sessions. Metcalf’s new deal ties him with Stefon Diggs for the sixth-biggest annual salary among wide receivers and sets him up to cash in again when he’s just 28 years old.

Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown still out

Dee Eskridge appears to not be practicing again. But with team having tomorrow off also makes some sense to be careful today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2022

Unfortunately, second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge is still out with his hamstring injury. Eskridge was limited the first day of camp and has been not participating ever since. He missed most of his rookie season due to injuries, as well.

CB Tre Brown (22) doing what he can at Seahawks training camp—which isn’t much more than this so far. He’s on the physically-unable-to-perform list. When he returns he joins the comp for the 2 starting jobs w/ Artie Burns, Sidney Jones, impressive rooks Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen pic.twitter.com/e1gI7lOe1E — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2022

Second-year cornerback Tre Brown remains sidelined, as well. He is one of four players who have started camp on the PUP list.

Pete Carroll in rare form

Pete Carroll went down this entire line of fans, slapped every hand coming out for the fourth practice of training camp. The coach has been setting an energy example for a largely new team so far in camp ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/bXP43tmYyt — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2022

To kick off practice, head coach Pete Carroll showed off his uncommon vigor for his age, running down a line of fans and giving high-fives to every single one of them. Carroll will turn 71 in September.

Backup safeties get a turn

Quandre Diggs also appearing to get a rest day. And with Jamal Adams not here it’ll be a day for a lot of work for backup safeties. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2022

With Jamal Adams (finger) and Quandre Diggs (rest) not participating today, Seattle’s two backup safeties got time to run with the first-team defense. That consists of Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair.

Stone Forsythe, Phil Haynes with first-team OL

It’s second-year man Stone Forsythe’s turn to be the starting RT, Phil Haynes the starting RG today at Seahawks. RG Gabe Jackson appears to be getting a rest day — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2022

Second-year OL Stone Forsythe has been considered a distant No. 3 option in the right tackle competition. Today was his turn in the sun, though. Jake Curhan has been getting most of the first-team reps, with rookie Abe Lucas getting a few as well. Phil Haynes also got a chance to run with the starters at right guard, as Gabe Jackson got the day off.

Josh Jones picks off Geno Smith

Defensive play of the day: Josh Jones intercepting Geno Smith, who tried to hit Noah Fant up the seam. Jordyn Brooks was right there with Fant, helped tip the ball in the air for Josh to grab. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2022

It’s been a rough start to camp for starting quarterback Geno Smith, who got picked off by Josh Jones as he tried to hit tight end Noah Fant on a seam route. Jordyn Brooks got an assist with the tip.

Coby Bryant shines in red zone

The defense was HYPE after that PBU by Coby. Like, very hype. Mobbed him. The offense was like aight bet and Drew threw a TD on the next snap to Marquise Goodwin…against Coby lol. So, yeah, lots of back and forth out here today. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 30, 2022

Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant continues to impress, as he has throughout the offseason. He broke up another pass from Geno Smith intended for a tight end – swatting one away from Colby Parkinson in the end zone. The play earned some hype from his teammates.

The Seahawks are off again tomorrow and return to practice Monday.

