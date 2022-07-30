Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from Saturday practice

Tim Weaver
·4 min read
The Seahawks have wrapped up another training camp practice, the third on their schedule.

Here are a few takeaways from the media that were on-site.

DK Metcalf returns

Fresh off signing a new contract that included a $30 million signing bonus, star wide receiver DK Metcalf returned to practice after sitting out the first couple of sessions. Metcalf’s new deal ties him with Stefon Diggs for the sixth-biggest annual salary among wide receivers and sets him up to cash in again when he’s just 28 years old.

Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown still out

Unfortunately, second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge is still out with his hamstring injury. Eskridge was limited the first day of camp and has been not participating ever since. He missed most of his rookie season due to injuries, as well.

Second-year cornerback Tre Brown remains sidelined, as well. He is one of four players who have started camp on the PUP list.

Pete Carroll in rare form

To kick off practice, head coach Pete Carroll showed off his uncommon vigor for his age, running down a line of fans and giving high-fives to every single one of them. Carroll will turn 71 in September.

Backup safeties get a turn

With Jamal Adams (finger) and Quandre Diggs (rest) not participating today, Seattle’s two backup safeties got time to run with the first-team defense. That consists of Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair.

Stone Forsythe, Phil Haynes with first-team OL

Second-year OL Stone Forsythe has been considered a distant No. 3 option in the right tackle competition. Today was his turn in the sun, though. Jake Curhan has been getting most of the first-team reps, with rookie Abe Lucas getting a few as well. Phil Haynes also got a chance to run with the starters at right guard, as Gabe Jackson got the day off.

Josh Jones picks off Geno Smith

It’s been a rough start to camp for starting quarterback Geno Smith, who got picked off by Josh Jones as he tried to hit tight end Noah Fant on a seam route. Jordyn Brooks got an assist with the tip.

Coby Bryant shines in red zone

Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant continues to impress, as he has throughout the offseason. He broke up another pass from Geno Smith intended for a tight end – swatting one away from Colby Parkinson in the end zone. The play earned some hype from his teammates.

The Seahawks are off again tomorrow and return to practice Monday.

