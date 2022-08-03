Seahawks 2022 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 5
The Seattle Seahawks completed their fifth practice on their 2022 training camp schedule yesterday.
They’ll be back on the field later this afternoon, but for now here are a few video clips from the beat writers and the team from Tuesday’s practice.
Offensive line vs. blocking sled
Rookie left tackle Charles Cross first up among Seahawks offensive linemen on the blocking sled. He’s been the unchallenged starter since day 1, snap 1 of the first OTAs in May. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/Y4TirMqghZ
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022
WR Dee Eskridge watching
WR Dee Eskridge has advanced to a helmet and catching balls out of a JUGS machine after, but still watching his teammates practice instead of participating. Pete Carroll last week called it a minor hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/FNgyfREdRE
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022
FS Quandre Diggs drills
👣 @qdiggs6 #SeahawksCamp x @boeing pic.twitter.com/25oYBpvxGU
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 3, 2022
TE Noah Fant checks in
.@nrfant checking on after day 🖐#SeahawksCamp x @boeing pic.twitter.com/F5wEDkHmRv
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 3, 2022
OC Shane Waldron on QB competition
Here was Waldron on Geno Smith getting most of the first-team reps so far, how Drew Lock is picking up the offense, and what it’s been like without Pete Carroll in the building the last few days: pic.twitter.com/6rbmKzQKah
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 3, 2022
CB Coby Bryant “passing the tests”
Rookie CB Coby Bryant, a star of early Seahawks camp, describes how he knocked a Drew Lock fade pass away from DK Metcalf in a red-zone scrimmage.
He feels “I’m passing the tests”—but there’s a lot of work to do. ”I’m just trying to get my name out there that I can compete” pic.twitter.com/6Ea2se4Rg1
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022
LT Charles Cross “stacking days”
First-round pick Charles Cross has been the starting left tackle since practice 1 of OTAs in May. Says biggest difference from Mississippi State to the Seahawks is the variety and breadth of play calls in Seattle’s system.
“Keep stacking’ days.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/DH49WU4ixR
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022
