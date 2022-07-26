Seahawks 2022 training camp: One question for each defensive position

The Seahawks report to training camp today, bringing us one big step closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Yesterday we looked at questions for each position on offense. Now, lets do the same for Seattle’s defense.

Defensive tackle: Who's got it better?

On paper the strongest position group for this defense is the interior line rotation, without question. The team has three legitimate studs at the top of the rotation in Al Woods, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris. Behind them there’s quality depth in Quinton Jefferson and Byan Mone.

The only real question here may be what the best alignments are to take advantage of their skillset. Harris in particular is potent from multiple spots along the line of scrimmage and will likely line up all over the place throughout the season. There are so many options for Clint Hurtt and Sean Desai to utilize that it may be tough to pick a few that work best. This is one of those good problems to have.

EDGE: Where will the help come from?

On the other side of the ledger, the thinnest position group for the Seahawks defense is outside linebacker. In anticipation of switching from a 4-3 base to more of a 3-4 front line the team got rid of several edge defenders, including Carlos Dunlap – who was the team’s most-productive pass rusher for the last season and a half.

Uchenna Nwosu is an excellent all-around defender and our favorite free agent pickup this year. However, there are exactly zero other proven OLBs on the roster at the moment.

The question here is who will step up and help make this a respectable edge rotation – be it Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson or one of the team’s two draft picks at this spot. If none of them do, they might regret letting Dunlap walk. Adding another veteran at this spot before the season starts would be wise.

Inside linebacker: Are Brooks and Barton ready?

The Seahawks took a big gamble by releasing long-time middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was their defensive captain, play-caller and do-it-all piece in the center of this unit.

Replacing his production will fall on two young defenders: Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton. Both showed promise during the 2021 season. However, things are about to get a whole lot tougher for both of them in the absence of No. 54. Opposing offensive playcallers will likely see these two as the potential weakest links in coverage for Seattle. Barton and Brooks will both be put to the test throughout the year in this department. If they’re not up to the challenge, this defense will suffer greatly regardless of how the other pieces around them perform.

Slot: Who backs up Justin Coleman?

Over the last couple of seasons the weakest link in coverage was actually in the slot. However, the Seahawks finally plugged that hole by re-signing former corner Justin Coleman, who is one of the top slot defenders in the entire league.

Coleman plays this position exceptionally well in 2017 and 2018, and in fact has done it better than anyone else during the Pete Carroll era – and that’s saying a lot.

However, if Coleman gets injured the question is who replaces him in the lineup. Marquise Blair hasn’t been able to stay healthy the last two years and Ugo Amadi has struggled awfully in coverage. Perhaps another young DB will have to step up in case Coleman goes down.

Outside corner: Whats the best starting combo?

The Seahawks brought in a lot of fresh blood at cornerback this offseason and it looks to be one of their most improved units, despite losing the highly-underrated right boundary cornerback D.J. Reed.

At the moment we’re projecting Sidney Jones will start the season at left cornerback, but the rest of the rotation may be up for grabs. Artie Burns has the edge in experience and it might be best to start those two Week 1.

However, in the long run it may be better to throw rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen to the wolves and see how they respond. After all, Jones and Burns are both on one-year deals and may not return next season anyway. Both are a bit raw, but Bryant’s ball skills and Woolen’s athleticism should help.

Safety: Which UDFAs (if any) are worth keeping?

Safety is another very strong spot for this roster, with two superstars anchoring the back end in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Seattle also has respectable backup options at both spots in Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair.

The question here is which if any of the four undrafted free agents the Seahawks brought in this offseason are worth keeping around: Joey Blount, Bubba Bolden, Deontai Williams or Scott Nelson. If one of them breaks through and makes the initial 53-man roster it will be quite an accomplishment given the team’s depth at this position.

