Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense

The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lock finally got his chance to lead the No. 1s today, though.

#Seahawks QB competition update: Drew Lock starting out with the No 1 offense to open the team portion of practice. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 16, 2022

Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to lead to immediate results for the group. Lock was apparently shut out of the end zone during the red zone drills going 0-for-4.

Lock 0-4 during red zone drill with one offense. Three intended for Metcalf, one broken up by Woolen. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Geno Smith went on a hot streak, throwing three touchdown passes to the backup receivers.

Geno Smith with TDs on all three of his passes with number two offense in red zone drill. To Johnson, Dallas and Hart. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Nevertheless, it seems likely that Lock will be starting at quarterback in Thursday night’s preseason contest against the Chicago Bears.

Unless Lock absolutely tears it up in that game, there’s a good chance that Smith will be cemented in as Seattle’s Week 1 starter against Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

