Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lock finally got his chance to lead the No. 1s today, though.

Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to lead to immediate results for the group. Lock was apparently shut out of the end zone during the red zone drills going 0-for-4.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith went on a hot streak, throwing three touchdown passes to the backup receivers.

Nevertheless, it seems likely that Lock will be starting at quarterback in Thursday night’s preseason contest against the Chicago Bears.

Unless Lock absolutely tears it up in that game, there’s a good chance that Smith will be cemented in as Seattle’s Week 1 starter against Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories