Seahawks 2022 training camp: 9 takeaways from Friday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks just finished practice No. 7 on their 2022 training camp schedule.

Here are some takeaways from the team and the media on-hand.

Pete Carroll is back

After missing the last several days of practice due to a positive test for COVID-19, head coach Pete Carroll returned to the field today wearing what appeared to be a KN-95 mask.

Pete Carroll is back at Seahawks headquarters, wearing a mask as he comes off a bout with COVID. Today is the first day he was eligible to be return following his positive test on Sunday. He had been talking to the team via Zoom from home. pic.twitter.com/8p2lWHibzC — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2022

Carroll was isolating for the last five days and participated in team meetings virtually.

A new linebacker in town

A couple hours before practice started, the Seahawks made a couple of roster moves. They have signed Aberdeen native Joel Dublanko, who plays linebacker. To make room for him they waived tight end Jake Hausmann.

Seahawks signed LB Joel Dublanko and waived Tight end Jake Hausmann — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 5, 2022

Dublanko played his college football at Cincinnati with Coby Bryant.

Drew Lock finally gets first-team OL

Throughout training camp to date the arrangement at quarterback has been the same: Geno Smith works with the starters on offense, while Drew Lock is stuck with the second-team unit. Today it was a different story, as Lock finally got some reps with the first-string offensive line in front of him.

Drew Lock getting some reps with starting OL today and Geno Smith some with the twos. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 5, 2022

This may just be the team mixing things up, or a sign that Lock is catching up with Smith in the QB1 battle.

A Blue Angels cameo

Fans in attendance were treated to a brief cameo by the Blue Angels, who flew overhead with some Metallica as musical accompaniment.

Take 2: Blue Angels roaring overhead, Metallica’s cover of “Whiskey in the Jar” playing over the loudspeakers at the start of Seahawks practice. pic.twitter.com/A9A7PxKbg4 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2022

Participation notes

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge appears to be ramping up after missing the last week of practices with a minor hamstring issue. He was spotted doing some early pass-catching work.

Dee Eskridge, who hasn’t practiced since last Wednesday, getting some early work today. pic.twitter.com/nxaoBX3CBR — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 5, 2022

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and free safety Quandre Diggs were among those sitting out today’s practice.

Jordyn Brooks and Quandre Diggs don’t have helmets on at the start of practice. Brooks didn’t take part in their last practice on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KAdEj9HomN — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2022

Taking Diggs’ place at free safety was Josh Jones.

Elsewhere, slot corner Ugo Amadi returned to practice after missing the last one. Sidney Jones was also out.

Ugo Amadi back practicing today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 5, 2022

With Sidney Jones out today Tariq Woolen working with starters at right corner with Artie Burns on left side. Coby Bryant with second team at LCB with Jackson on right side. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 5, 2022

Tariq Woolen runs with starters

With Sidney Jones among those players taking the day off, that gave an opportunity for rookie Tariq Woolen to take over at right cornerback where Artie Burns has been playing. Burns moved over to the left side, with Coby Bryant getting second-team reps there.

Tariq Woolen the starting right CB to begin Seahawks’ 11 on 11 scrimmage, opposite Artie Burns. Cony Bryant 2nd LCB. Tre Brown still on the PUP list — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2022

Woolen appears to have acquitted himself well.

CB Tariq Woolen is staying right with DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain on the rookie’s day with the Seahawks’ starting defense on the right side — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2022

However, at this time there doesn’t appear to be a clear favorite to start at either boundary spot.

Abe Lucas starts at right tackle

For the first time at camp reporters finally got to see Washington State’s own Abe Lucas with the starting offensive line.

Most of the starter reps at this position so far have gone to Jake Curhan, with the rest going to Stone Forsythe. Up to this point, Lucas had been only with the second-team.

Abraham Lucas with starters at right tackle today. First time we’ve seen that in camp. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 5, 2022

Refs in attendance

NFL game officials here today for their annual visit, briefings to Seahawks training camp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2022

The NFL sent over some referees to assist with today’s practice. That was bad news for the first-team offense, which committed a bunch of penalties, including several false starts.

3 more false starts—2 in as many wiped-out plays—early in 11 on 11 scrimmaging for Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ starting offense — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2022

Boye Mafe arrives

We hadn’t heard much from training camp about second-round pick Boye Mafe, who could be one of the team’s most important new players this season. Today, we finally got a flash of all that potential. Mafe apparently blew up two plays in a row that would have results in sacks.

http://twitter.com/gbellseattle/status/1555676873249566726

The team will hold a mock game at Lumen field tomorrow afternoon instead of their usual practice.

