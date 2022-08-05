Seahawks 2022 training camp: 9 takeaways from Friday’s practice

Tim Weaver
·5 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks just finished practice No. 7 on their 2022 training camp schedule.

Here are some takeaways from the team and the media on-hand.

Pete Carroll is back

After missing the last several days of practice due to a positive test for COVID-19, head coach Pete Carroll returned to the field today wearing what appeared to be a KN-95 mask.

Carroll was isolating for the last five days and participated in team meetings virtually.

A new linebacker in town

A couple hours before practice started, the Seahawks made a couple of roster moves. They have signed Aberdeen native Joel Dublanko, who plays linebacker. To make room for him they waived tight end Jake Hausmann.

Dublanko played his college football at Cincinnati with Coby Bryant.

Drew Lock finally gets first-team OL

Throughout training camp to date the arrangement at quarterback has been the same: Geno Smith works with the starters on offense, while Drew Lock is stuck with the second-team unit. Today it was a different story, as Lock finally got some reps with the first-string offensive line in front of him.

This may just be the team mixing things up, or a sign that Lock is catching up with Smith in the QB1 battle.

A Blue Angels cameo

Fans in attendance were treated to a brief cameo by the Blue Angels, who flew overhead with some Metallica as musical accompaniment.

Participation notes

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge appears to be ramping up after missing the last week of practices with a minor hamstring issue. He was spotted doing some early pass-catching work.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and free safety Quandre Diggs were among those sitting out today’s practice.

Taking Diggs’ place at free safety was Josh Jones.

Elsewhere, slot corner Ugo Amadi returned to practice after missing the last one. Sidney Jones was also out.

Tariq Woolen runs with starters

With Sidney Jones among those players taking the day off, that gave an opportunity for rookie Tariq Woolen to take over at right cornerback where Artie Burns has been playing. Burns moved over to the left side, with Coby Bryant getting second-team reps there.

Woolen appears to have acquitted himself well.

 

However, at this time there doesn’t appear to be a clear favorite to start at either boundary spot.

Abe Lucas starts at right tackle

For the first time at camp reporters finally got to see Washington State’s own Abe Lucas with the starting offensive line.

Most of the starter reps at this position so far have gone to Jake Curhan, with the rest going to Stone Forsythe. Up to this point, Lucas had been only with the second-team.

Refs in attendance

The NFL sent over some referees to assist with today’s practice. That was bad news for the first-team offense, which committed a bunch of penalties, including several false starts.

Boye Mafe arrives

We hadn’t heard much from training camp about second-round pick Boye Mafe, who could be one of the team’s most important new players this season. Today, we finally got a flash of all that potential. Mafe apparently blew up two plays in a row that would have results in sacks.

http://twitter.com/gbellseattle/status/1555676873249566726

The team will hold a mock game at Lumen field tomorrow afternoon instead of their usual practice.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

