Seahawks 2022 training camp: 8 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeeJay Dallas
    DeeJay Dallas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Another training camp practice is in the books for the Seahawks. This was the fifth on their schedule, leaving six more before their first preseason game of the year.

Here are some takeaways from the beat reporters who were at today’s practice.

The pads go on

After several days of wearing just helmets, today was the first time since January that the team practiced in full pads.

Poona Ford got a day off

There are no official attendance reports at this point in the offseason. However, it is nice to note that defensive tackle Poona Ford has apparently graduated to the point where he gets veteran days off. Ford was spotted wearing a bucket hat in lieu of a helmet and pads.

Kickoff options

In the first news we’ve heard on the kick returner beat, Mike Dugar at the Athletic shared some of the team’s early options for this spot. The group include’s last year’s top returners DeeJay Dallas and Freddie Swain, plus a few other receivers.

Carl Smith steps up with Pete Carroll out

Head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, meaning he’ll be spending the next few days working from home and participating virtually. In Carroll’s absence long-time associate head coach Carl Smith has stepped up to help run practice.

Jake Curhan still on top at RT

While there does appear to be a legitimate rotation and competition going on at right tackle, there’s also a clear favorite. Most of the first-team reps have gone to second-year lineman Jake Curhan. Today was his second RT1 day in a row after Stone Forsythe got a turn on Saturday.

Artie Burns and Coby Bryant impress

Two of the team’s boundary cornerbacks stood out to beat writers today. Gregg Bell reports that veteran Artie Burns has been getting the better of DK Metcalf in one-on-ones.

Meanwhile, rookie corner Coby Bryant continues to impress observers. He has racked up several PBUs at training camp and added another one today.

Josh Jones gets another pick

Backup safety Josh Jones has been taking advantage of his time on the field. Today he tallied his second interception of training camp against Smith.

Defense still dominating red zone drills

Yesterday’s red zone drills were apparently a total disaster for the offense, with the Geno Smith-led starting unit getting shut out of the end zone. Today they were a little better, but the offense still only managed to score twice out of 20 attempts.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories