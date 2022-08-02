Seahawks 2022 training camp: 8 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice

Another training camp practice is in the books for the Seahawks. This was the fifth on their schedule, leaving six more before their first preseason game of the year.

Here are some takeaways from the beat reporters who were at today’s practice.

The pads go on

After several days of wearing just helmets, today was the first time since January that the team practiced in full pads.

Poona Ford got a day off

There are no official attendance reports at this point in the offseason. However, it is nice to note that defensive tackle Poona Ford has apparently graduated to the point where he gets veteran days off. Ford was spotted wearing a bucket hat in lieu of a helmet and pads.

Poona Ford riding with Team Bucket Hat today. Cool for a former undrafted free agent to attain veteran rest day status in Seahawks training camp pic.twitter.com/6H0wmRjqJ1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022

Kickoff options

In the first news we’ve heard on the kick returner beat, Mike Dugar at the Athletic shared some of the team’s early options for this spot. The group include’s last year’s top returners DeeJay Dallas and Freddie Swain, plus a few other receivers.

Early options for Seattle’s kickoff/punt returning duties appear to be: Deejay Dallas (maybe KR only?), Freddie Swain, Cade Johnson and Kevin Kassis. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 2, 2022

Carl Smith steps up with Pete Carroll out

Head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, meaning he’ll be spending the next few days working from home and participating virtually. In Carroll’s absence long-time associate head coach Carl Smith has stepped up to help run practice.

That’s associate HC Carl Smith on the right taking with DC Clint Hurtt. Smith, a longtime Pete Carroll assistant, is helping run Seahawks practice while Carroll remains at home following his positive COVID test. pic.twitter.com/1Jb3nB6hX5 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 2, 2022

Jake Curhan still on top at RT

While there does appear to be a legitimate rotation and competition going on at right tackle, there’s also a clear favorite. Most of the first-team reps have gone to second-year lineman Jake Curhan. Today was his second RT1 day in a row after Stone Forsythe got a turn on Saturday.

Jake Curhan’s day as starting right tackle again. Two days in a row of him starting at Seahawks training camp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022

Artie Burns and Coby Bryant impress

Two of the team’s boundary cornerbacks stood out to beat writers today. Gregg Bell reports that veteran Artie Burns has been getting the better of DK Metcalf in one-on-ones.

Right CB Artie Burns continues to play fast knowing Sean Desai’s system. Going at it in 1 on 1s with DK Metcalf, winning often. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, rookie corner Coby Bryant continues to impress observers. He has racked up several PBUs at training camp and added another one today.

Rookie CB Coby Bryant continues brilliant Seahawks training camp. Turns head, jumps and breaks up Drew Lock’s pass to DK Metcalf in side of end zone. Pass needed to be higher for 14, but that was a great play — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 2, 2022

Josh Jones gets another pick

Backup safety Josh Jones has been taking advantage of his time on the field. Today he tallied his second interception of training camp against Smith.

No sooner do I tweet that and Geno Smith throws to Lockett in double coverage and Josh Jones picks it off. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 2, 2022

Defense still dominating red zone drills

Yesterday’s red zone drills were apparently a total disaster for the offense, with the Geno Smith-led starting unit getting shut out of the end zone. Today they were a little better, but the offense still only managed to score twice out of 20 attempts.

Another red zone period in the books. In ~20 plays I had 2 TDs — Geno on the run to a diving TE Tyler Mabry and Drew dumping it to a wide open RB Ken Walker. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 2, 2022

